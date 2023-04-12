Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be shown the door by the club in the upcoming summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lloris has been a long-time servant at Spurs, but Jones believes his time between the sticks could be coming towards an end.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Hugo Lloris

As per a January report in the Daily Mirror, Tottenham have already begun their preparations to replace Lloris with a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

It's claimed Lloris' time with the north Londoners is likely coming towards an end, with the Spurs hierarchy unhappy with his current performance levels.

No player in the Premier League - outfield or goalkeeper - has made more errors leading to goals than Lloris' four so far this season (The Premier League).

Having splashed close to £12 million on Lloris in September 2012, Spurs have enjoyed the Frenchman's services for the best part of a decade, but talk around his exit is now beginning to grow.

What has Dean Jones said about Lloris' future at Tottenham?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted Lloris was unlikely to be the first-choice goalkeeper at Spurs next season.

On the 36-year-old, Jones said: "Spurs have been contemplating his future for a little while now and Lloris knows the situation.

"Everything comes to an end at some point, it's just a case of finding the right guy to replace him and making sure that you can do that.

"Initially, will it be that Tottenham bring in somebody to try and go head-to-head with him? Or is it an immediate replacement?

"I think that's quite a big thing for them to contemplate.”

Who might Tottenham replace Lloris with this summer?

Talk surrounding Lloris' potential replacement at Spurs has already started to gather pace, with a number of highly-rated shot-stoppers linked to a move.

According to a report in The Evening Standard, David Raya has caught the eye of the Tottenham scouts and the Brentford goalkeeper is deemed a viable target by the club.

However, the report suggests Tottenham could be forced to go head-to-head against London rivals Chelsea for Raya's signature, with the Blues also on the lookout for a new number-one.

Elsewhere, The Sun are reporting Everton's Jordan Pickford is seen as a potential option by the Spurs recruitment team, despite the England international having recently penned a new deal.

Whereas according to Football Insider, Pickford's compatriot Dean Henderson is also on the shortlist of options for Spurs, with the Manchester United man said to be intent on leaving Old Trafford this summer.