Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a deal that would see Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman join the club, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kilman has been linked with a move away from Molineux and Taylor expects Wolves to sanction a sale, if Tottenham come in with a bid.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Max Kilman

After a dismal campaign at Hotspur Way, which saw three different managers take charge at some point in the season, the Spurs faithful will be hoping they've struck the jackpot with Ange Postecoglou.

Arriving in north London on the back of two consecutive Scottish Premiership title wins with Celtic, the Greek-Australian manager will be well aware of the pressures he'll face.

Nonetheless, it hasn't stopped Postecoglou from getting straight to work in the transfer window, with the 57-year-old coach eyeing up a number of reinforcements this summer.

And if reports are to be believed, one name high on his wishlist is Wolves' Kilman, with the 6ft 4 centre-back a summer transfer target for Spurs.

That's according to The Daily Mirror, who suggest the £15,000-per-week earner could be on his way to Tottenham this summer, with Postecoglou reportedly keen on acquiring his services.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kilman to Spurs?

Recognising the interest, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted Tottenham have been exploring a move to bring Kilman to north London.

On the defender, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think ultimately it'd be down to Julen Lopetegui and what he feels, but I think Wolves could probably do with another big sale like that because it would help them have finances to recruit even further.

"I think Killman is an underrated defender and I think the likes of Tottenham and West Ham are definitely looking at him. I do rate him quite highly actually, having watched him a few times closely this season and his ability to pass with both feet is exceptional.”

How much might Kilman cost Spurs?

With a whopping three years left on his current contract at Wolves, it's unlikely the Wanderers will be sanctioning any sort of cut-price deal for Kilman this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, the Englishman is valued around £25 million, whereas an Athletic report suggested £30 million could be enough, indicating Wolves might be in line for a healthy payout, should they green-light his exit.

Of course, Tottenham did miss out on European football last season, meaning their budget might be feeling the pinch this summer.

But if Kilman is available in the region of £25 million to £30 million, there is nothing to suggest Spurs shouldn't pursue the 26-year-old, who already has close to 100 Premier League appearances to his name.