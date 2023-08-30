Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson could go down to the wire on deadline day, though transfer insider Dean Jones has given the north Londoners a boost in their hunt, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has pinpointed the Welshman as a potential replacement for the talismanic Harry Kane, who left the club in exchange for £100m earlier in the window.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Brennan Johnson

Spurs are yet to re-invest the wad of cash couped from Kane’s exit on a new centre-forward option and instead have placed their unwavering trust in Richarlison to lead the line in their three domestic fixtures of the campaign so far. However, Tottenham are still on the lookout for new faces in the striker department and are now clear favourites in the race for Johnson and even previously proposed an initial player-plus-cash deal involving Davinson Sanchez and a fee of £20m, per The Athletic.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, talking to GIVEMESPORT recently, suggested the Tottenham hierarchy had been in contact with Johnson’s employers, while an asking price of £50m has been established by the Tricky Trees, per MailOnline. Spurs’ capital rivals Brentford are also in the offing for his signature and have even lodged an improved offer, worth around the £40m mark, after their two initial bids were snubbed.

Johnson has plenty of Premier League experience and this invaluable aspect of his arsenal may stand him in good stead considering Tottenham have also eyed Gift Orban and Jonathan David as a means of bolstering their front line, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT. In fine Daniel Levy fashion, Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that a deal for the exciting 22-year-old, who has been hailed as a 'superstar', may run down to the final day of the window on Friday.

What has Dean Jones said about Tottenham Hotspur and Brennan Johnson?

When quizzed whether Forest ace Johnson is Postecoglou’s priority target, Jones insisted he was and that the club will be looking to land a deal in the dying embers of the summer window. The transfer insider suggested that he originally thought Forest’s asking price was out of reach, though Spurs are now ‘edging closer’ to forming a deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Absolutely. It’s always been a case that if they were willing to pay, then he would join. I just had scepticism about it because of the £50m price or over £50m that I had heard Nottingham Forest would want for him.

“I didn’t think Spurs would be willing to go there, but this is actually edging closer now to getting to the formal details of an offer. From what I hear, given the complexities, this might actually now stretch out to deadline day, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if this came down to maybe even the final hours, who knows.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou is willing to be cut-throat in his decision-making before the end of the transfer window and oversee a flurry of exits in regard to those deemed surplus to requirements. And Crook’s comments corroborate with MailOnline, who claim that Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Davinson Sanchez and Giovani Lo Celso are all on the north London chopping board this summer.

In terms of Dier, he has received ample interest from clubs overseas, most notably from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old defender, who has played 361 games in Spurs colours, may relish the opportunity to reunite with his former teammate and compatriot Kane, though it has been reported he’d rather run down his current contract and move on a free transfer next summer.