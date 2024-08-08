Highlights Tottenham are showing 'concrete interest' in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Striker signing remains a key priority for Spurs, according to Ben Jacobs.

Spurs are reportedly yet to present a bid for Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham Hotspur are showing concrete interest in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, journalist Ben Jacobs has reported.

The 28-year-old now appears to be at the top of the list of striker targets for Ange Postecoglou, who aims to bolster his attacking options before the transfer window shuts.

According to Jacobs, signing a striker is ‘a key priority’ for Spurs, who struggled in front of goal last season after opting not to replace their star forward Harry Kane.

The North Londoners scored the fewest goals among the top seven teams in the Premier League last campaign and are now hoping to avoid a repeat of their goalscoring woes.

With rumours over Richarlison’s departure intensifying in recent weeks, Tottenham could soon bring in a replacement for the Brazilian, with both Toney and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke on the shortlist.

According to Jacobs, Spurs are yet to advance in their pursuit of Solanke, who is thought to be a costlier option than Toney, with a £65m release clause in his current deal with the Cherries.

Spurs ‘Yet to Bid’ for Dominic Solanke

Striker remains a key priority

Jacobs, writing on X, suggested that Tottenham are yet to present a bid for Bournemouth’s Solanke, while their interest in Toney is now ‘concrete’:

Despite links with several Premier League big guns, interest in Toney has yet to materialise, even though Brentford lowered their valuation of the England international in July.

With less than 12 months left on his current deal, Toney is now reportedly available for less than £50m, with the Bees keen to cash in on their star forward ahead of his contract expiry.

Toney expressed his desire to join a 'top club that wins trophies' after returning from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules last season.

The 28-year-old made just 17 league appearances for Brentford in the previous campaign, scoring four goals and adding two assists in what could be his final season under Thomas Frank.

Ivan Toney Stats (Premier League 2023/24) Games 17 Goals (assists) 4 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 Expected goals per 90 0.37

Earlier this year, Frank admitted that Toney is likely to be on the move this summer after his suspension prevented him from securing a big-money transfer in 2023.

Tottenham ‘Consider’ Issa Kabore

To replace Emerson Royal

Tottenham are considering signing Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kabore remains among the options in Spurs’ search for a new right-sided defender as they look to replace AC Milan-bound Emerson Royal.

Romano suggests Tottenham now ‘need one more player’ at right-back to support Pedro Porro, who left Emerson scrambling for minutes in the previous campaign.

Kabore, meanwhile, impressed many with his performances in the Premier League last season, making 24 appearances for the London-based club before returning to Man City for pre-season training.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-08-24.