Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of wrapping up a deal for Brentford's David Raya, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Boss Ange Postecoglou has wasted no time in making adjustments to his Tottenham squad since being appointed as manager earlier this month.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - David Raya

Having endured yet another tumultuous season, which saw boss Antonio Conte sacked and the club finish outside the top seven, optimism is high ahead of the 2023/24 campaign for the Spurs faithful.

Part of the reason being their strong start in the transfer window, where it looks as if the north Londoners are about to capture the signing of highly-rated goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford.

That's according to a report from The Evening Standard, which states Spurs are close to agreeing a deal for the Spanish shot-stopper, which would see him join the club in a deal worth £40 million.

It comes just weeks after Postecoglou was ushered in from Scottish side Celtic, eventually replacing the departing Conte who left all the way back in March.

Spurs fans will be hoping Raya provides a much-needed touch of stability between the sticks, after a season of defensive mishaps for the sorry Tottenham backline.

And according to Romano, the deal is possibly just days away from completion.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Raya to Spurs?

When speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano insisted that a move to Tottenham was likely to happen for Raya during this current transfer window.

On the 27-year-old. Romano said: "For David Raya, they are confident. I think when all parties want the same, Brentford have already signed a new goalkeeper, the player wants to go, he's not extending the contract and Tottenham want him. When they all want the same, I think there is a good chance to make the deal happen.”

What will happen to Hugo Lloris after Raya signs?

Having not been spotted in a Tottenham shirt since being dragged off at half-time against Newcastle United in April, it looks as if it might be a sorry ending to Lloris' Spurs career.

The Frenchman has notched up over 440 appearances for the north London-based outfit, while captaining the side to the 2019 Champions League final.

However, with just one year left on his current Spurs contract, Daniel Levy and Co. may look to ship the World Cup winner on this summer, in order to free up some space on the wage bill for new arrivals.

According to a report by The Athletic, Saudi clubs are interested in taking the veteran goalkeeper to the Middle East, something Lloris is reportedly considering.