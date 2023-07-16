Tottenham Hotspur could be about to wreck the transfer plans of one of their Premier League rivals as they enter the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Galetti, Spurs have the 23-year-old on their list of potential Harry Kane replacements but face a real battle for his signature this summer.

Tottenham transfer news — Dusan Vlahovic

Foot Mercato recently reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Vlahovic if Kane joins Bayern Munich.

The England captain is a target for the German giants, who are yet to replace Robert Lewandowski following his move to Barcelona last year.

Regarding how much he could cost, transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Juventus value their centre-forward at around £70m.

It is a lot of money, but that is probably what it is going to take to replace a No.9 of Kane's calibre if he does leave Hotspur Way before the window closes.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Dusan Vlahovic and Tottenham?

Galetti says Tottenham, their London rivals Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all keen on Vlahovic.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Despite the great interest from the Blues, let’s pay attention to the competition for the Serbian player: PSG, Bayern — who are pushing hard for Harry Kane — continue to monitor him. Also, Tottenham are in the race: With the constant pressure of Bayern on Kane, Spurs are exploring opportunities for a possible replacement and on their list, Dusan Vlahovic is gaining positions."

Latest Transfer News: All The Rumours And Gossip This Transfer Window

What next for Tottenham?

Tottenham's priority is getting Kane to sign a new contract and if they do that, then there obviously will not be a need for Vlahovic.

According to The Telegraph, the north London outfit are prepared to offer their talisman a deal worth £400,000 a week, so it is not impossible that he puts pen to paper on a fresh deal. That kind of money could be hard to turn down, especially when it is coming from a club he loves so much.

Tottenham have managed to sign James Maddison from Leicester City and Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, but their priority this summer was always going to be tying Kane down to a new contract, which they are trying to do it seems.

On the other hand, while Spurs will be desperate for Kane to stay, there are probably a few players they are happy to let go. The likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele spent last season out on loan, so you suspect the club will be open to offers for them.

All in all, Ange Postecoglou's squad needs a bit of a shake up after that disastrous 2022/23 campaign, where his new side were unable to qualify for European football.

Tottenham have to do their best to keep hold of Kane, though. If they lose him, you can easily see them struggling again next season, especially if they cannot sign a top forward to replace the 29-year-old like Vlahovic, for instance.