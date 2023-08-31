Tottenham Hotspur are currently ‘negotiating’ with Nottingham Forest over a move for Brennan Johnson and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed how close they are to landing a deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs received £100m for Harry Kane from Bayern Munich earlier in the window and are expected to re-invest at least a fraction of his eye-watering fee on another centre-forward option.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Brennan Johnson

Richarlison has been the club’s solitary option up top in their three Premier League outings so far this term, though it is unknown whether new boss Ange Postecoglou is entirely at ease with the prospect of the Brazilian leading the Tottenham line for this campaign. As such, per MailOnline, Tottenham are poised to make an approach, worth in the region of £50m, for Johnson before the transfer deadline on Friday.

Spurs’ cross-London rivals Brentford have previously had a £35m offer swiftly turned away by the Welshman’s employers as Johnson remains a crucial part of Steve Cooper’s plans for 2023/24. And now, according to Romano, Brentford have removed themselves from the conversation which has left the door wide open for Tottenham to pounce on the in-demand Forest gem, described as a "superstar" by journalist Ariel Helwani.

Luckily for the Tottenham faithful, boss Ange Postecoglou is a ‘huge fan’ of Johnson, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT, while Italian journalist Romano has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on Johnson’s well-documented future.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tottenham Hotspur and Brennan Johnson?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that talks between Tottenham and Forest are continuing, with £50m mooted as the figure the Tricky Trees want to receive.

He said: “They are negotiating with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson, but Forest want at least £50m. They rejected £43m from Brentford, so they want a really important package of money from Tottenham for Johnson and also very good payment terms as they are crucial for Forest in these kinds of negotiations.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

However, it is not only Johnson the north London-based outfit have had their eye on as a direct Kane replacement this summer. Journalist Rudy Galetti has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Gent marksman Gift Orban and Lille striker Jonathan David are near the top of their summer wishlist and, therefore, could be London-bound ahead of Friday’s deadline. According to reports from France, David is keen to leave his Ligue 1 employers this summer and the Premier League is his preferred destination, while Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Orban is open to a move to north London following Kane’s unfortunate exit.

Meanwhile, Eric Dier, who has played 361 games for the north Londoners, is the subject of a transfer battle between Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, according to TEAMtalk. It’s evident the Englishman, amid Tottenham’s brief period of success, is not part of Postecoglou’s plans moving forward and could be offloaded to free up some space and funds in order to sanction further incomings. Reputable journalist Florian Plettenberg has also gone on to claim that Dier has been offered to Bayern Munich repeatedly in the last week or so, with his versatility understood to be an attractive prospect.