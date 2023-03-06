Tottenham Hotspur have been accused of playing "robotic football" under Antonio Conte.

Tottenham now 'soulless and lifeless' under Antonio Conte at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur are currently "soulless and lifeless" under Antonio Conte, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs were beaten by Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, with Conte's future at the club now under serious doubt.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Antonio Conte

According to MailOnline, there is a growing expectation within the Spurs hierarchy that Conte will leave his post as manager before the start of next season.

It comes after Tottenham slipped to their ninth defeat of the season against Wolves on Saturday, with Spurs now just three points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Despite missing the fixture due to an ongoing health problem, the pressure has continued to mount on Conte's shoulders, with Spurs enduring a poor run of form.

Defeat to Championship side Sheffield United in mid-week saw Tottenham crash out of the FA Cup at the fifth round to lower league opposition for the second consecutive season.

It's left Spurs with next to no chance of ending their current trophy drought, with their only remaining option for silverware via the Champions League.

Tottenham face a tough task to even progress into the next round of that competition, having been beaten 1-0 away from home against AC Milan in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

There is a growing sense of frustration among Tottenham supporters about the trajectory of the club under Conte, as suggestions the Italian coach could depart when his contract expires at the end of the campaign are now beginning to grow.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Spurs under Conte?

Unimpressed with their recent endeavours, Daily Express journalist Taylor labelled Tottenham's current playing style as "lifeless".

On the north London outfit, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "To me, the issue with Spurs is that it's soulless, it's lifeless, there's no enjoyment.

"Even under Mauricio Pochettino, he didn't win anything, but the journey they went on from the outside looking in, it was great to watch, and it was exciting, whereas now it's like robotic football.

"Their scores are always similar if they win or lose, it's always sort of really dull and bland.”

Who might Spurs replace Conte with at the end of the season?

Unsurprisingly, the rumour mill surrounding potential Conte replacements is already in full swing. '

As per the same MailOnline report, ex-Spurs boss Pochettino is on the shortlist to take over from Conte, should he depart in the summer.

Pochettino spent five years in charge of Tottenham, before being sacked by the club in November 2019.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has emerged as a shock candidate for the Spurs job.

It's claimed by The Sun that Cooper has "admirers" within the Tottenham ranks, with the Welsh-born boss having impressed while in charge of Forest.