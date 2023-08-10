Highlights Tottenham Hotspur is considering an unconventional approach to replacing Harry Kane, with Mehdi Taremi on their wishlist.

Bayern Munich has made an £86 million bid for Kane, and Tottenham has accepted the deal.

If Kane leaves, Tottenham may sign multiple players, including Brennan Johnson, Gift Orban, and Mehdi Taremi, as potential replacements.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning an unconventional approach to replacing Harry Kane, with Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi one of a number of players on their wishlist, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has never looked closer to leaving Spurs than he is right now, with chairman Daniel Levy having given him the green light to leave for Bayern Munich.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

Just when it looked as if Kane was set for yet another season at Tottenham, news broke that the north London outfit had accepted a big-money bid from Bayern Munich.

Tottenham have said yes to a deal that would see Kane move to the Allianz Arena for a whopping £86 million, as per a report by The Athletic.

It comes after an intense transfer saga that has lasted the majority of the summer, with Bayern Munich having previously seen two bids rejected by Tottenham.

But now, with the campaign set to start this upcoming weekend, plenty of questions are hanging over Kane and Tottenham's head, not least who they'd replace their record goalscorer with.

According to Taylor, Tottenham supporters can expect their club to take an unusual approach to replacing Kane, should the talisman leave for pastures new.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Tottenham Hotspur's transfer business?

When asked about how Tottenham intends to replace Kane, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted they were looking at a number of targets, with the view to signing more than one.

On the current state of play, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “'But there’s a bit of a domino effect, really, because I don't see Tottenham moving for forwards if Kane stays. But if he goes, I think they're going to rip up the script.

“I don't see them bringing in one striker like Randal Kolo Muani to replace him.

“It seems like there's going to be multiple positions signed. Players like Brennan Johnson and Gift Orban are being targeted.

“Also players like Mehdi Taremi, which I find quite hard to wrap my head around really.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur in their chase for a Harry Kane replacement?

As alluded to by Taylor, Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson is one name on the list of potential Kane replacements, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, according to reports in Portugal, Tottenham have begun talks with Porto for the signing of Taremi, despite a gap in valuations between the two clubs.

It's suggested Spurs have promised a fee in the region of £20 million, whereas Porto are keen to hold out for a fee closer to £26 million instead.

There has also been talk of Tottenham making a surprise move for Brentford's Ivan Toney, who wouldn't be able to make his debut until the new year.

Currently serving a betting ban, Toney has caught the eye during his two years in the Premier League, with transfer insider Jones telling GIVEMESPORT the striker would relish the opportunity of replacing Kane, should he be handed the chance.

Toney boasts an impressive record of 32 goals in England's top-flight, suggesting he would be a suitable candidate to replace the goal-hungry Kane.