Tottenham Hotspur are tracking the situation of Villarreal defender Pau Torres, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

He does, however, mention behind-the-scenes issues that may hinder the deal, especially with Juventus and Aston Villa also monitoring the defender’s situation.

Tottenham transfer news – Pau Torres

Spanish reports have revealed the promising defender is on Tottenham’s shortlist alongside Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The report does, however, suggest that Torres rejected Spurs’ advances two seasons ago, but they now claim that he could now “welcome a new proposal” from the club.

Torres, who reportedly has a release clause of £55m according to the print version of The Mirror in May 2023, is not the only central defender on Spurs’ summer shopping list, however.

According to Calciomercato, a player exchange deal between Tottenham target Alessandro Bastoni and Emerson Royal may come to fruition in the summer.

However, the reputable Galetti previously told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa are in pole position in the race for Pau Torres' signature ahead of his likely summer departure.

Villa manager Unai Emery’s relationship with Torres may rekindle in the summer as their time at The Yellow Submarine together may lure the defender to the Midlands instead of north London.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Tottenham and Pau Torres?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti said that Tottenham are considering a move for the centre-back, though Aston Villa and Juventus are also interested.

On the 26-year-old, he said: “[Aston Villa are] On his track at the moment. There are also Tottenham and Juventus but Spurs, before finalising any market choice, have to wait for the new director. At the same time, the Bianconeri for different reason have yet to understand how all the extra issues will end up. And at the moment, they cannot make any operation on the transfer market. So, we can say that Aston Villa have no concrete competitors in this moment.”

Would Pau Torres be a good signing for Tottenham?

The 26-year-old, who has been capped by Spain a total of 23 times, has been a mainstay for Villarreal in their Europa League-securing season.

According to WhoScored, only Daniel Parejo has accrued more La Liga minutes in the Villarreal squad this term.

Among his positional peers, Torres’ passing ability is far superior. He makes – on average - 5.84 progressive passes, 5.51 passes into the final third and 1.44 switches per 90, which all put him in the top 5% across all three categories according to Fbref.

Defensively, Torres is just as astute. WhoScored’s data shows he completes an average of 4.1 clearances and 0.8 blocks per 90, which tops the output of all the current members of the Spurs roster.

The biggest challenge that Tottenham have now is making themselves a more attractive option than Aston Villa right now.

Emery’s existing relationship with Torres may play into their hands and with European football guaranteed, it would be hard for the defender to turn that opportunity down.