Tottenham Hotspur currently have Brennan Johnson higher on their list than Jota, with journalist Paul Brown revealing to GIVEMESPORT how likely a deal for the Nottingham Forest star was to happen.

Johnson is subject to interest from across the Premier League, with boss Ange Postecoglou said to be pushing for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Brennan Johnson

It's been a productive summer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Postecoglou having presided over a number of major deals, including the £100 million sale of talisman and record goalscorer Harry Kane.

However, with less than one week left of the summer window, it's mooted that Spurs could be adding even more firepower to their ranks.

That's according to The Daily Mail, who are reporting Johnson is attracting interest from the capital club, with Postecoglou said to be keen on the young forward.

It's claimed that Johnson could be sold if an agreement can be made between Spurs and Nottingham Forest, and a fee of £50 million is said to be the asking price the two-time European champions will demand for his signature.

Spurs aren't the only side courting the Welsh international's services, with interest coming from across the Premier League.

The Telegraph are reporting Brentford hold a keen interest in the attacker, who has previously been dubbed a 'superstar', despite having already seen one bid rejected this summer.

Brentford chanced their arm with a £35 million offer back in July, and while it appeared they had cooled their interest initially, the Bees are believed to have reignited interest in the 22-year-old.

And now, with just hours left in the summer window, there are suggestions that Spurs could prioritise a move for Johnson, ahead of other rumoured targets like Jota.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Brennan Johnson and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about the future of Johnson and Tottenham's transfer plans for the remaining days in the window, journalist Brown admitted it was likely they'd up the ante in the chase for the attacker.

On the Nottingham-born star, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they have other targets in the market and they are very keen on Johnson, for instance.

“I suspect he's higher on the list than Jota would be. So it'll be interesting to see which direction they go in.”

What else is happening at Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

While there may be room for one extra attacking addition, the focus for Spurs this week is likely to be on outgoings instead.

Eric Dier is believed to be available for transfer, with the England international having been frozen out of the set-up under Postecoglou.

Elsewhere, it's reported that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is attracting attention from Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish side are leaning towards a loan move instead of a permanent transfer.

Whereas journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Djed Spence is of interest to Leeds United, with a move to the Championship outfit being considered.

And finally, Sergio Reguilon is reportedly on the list of potential left-back additions for Manchester United, after the 20-time English champions suffered an injury to Luke Shaw.