Tottenham Hotspur could look to complete a move for Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Dutchman having had the best season of his career and making his name in the top-flight.

With his superb campaign in the Premier League, alongside working his way into the Netherlands national team, Kluivert has shown his talents on a consistent basis - and he could be a superb addition to Tottenham's ranks under Ange Postecoglou.

The Cherries star has been in fine form throughout the season

The report from CaughtOffside states that Tottenham are a strong candidate in the race for Kluivert, with the 25-year-old being seen as being able to 'make a significant contribution' to Postecoglou's team, and they could target a move for him after this season, where he has been called a 'history maker' by the Premier League after scoring a hat-trick of penalties.

Justin Kluivert's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =2nd Shots Per Game 2 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.99 4th

Kluivert is one of the most sought-after players of the transfer window, owing to his consistent performances and his potential - which has led Bournemouth to slap a €55million (£46million) price tag on the Netherlands international, and that is considered 'reasonable' by interested teams.

The Dutch attacker is open to leaving Bournemouth if he receives an offer from a top Premier League club, with Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United also thought to be interested in his services this season.

Kluivert, son of Newcastle and Barcelona hero Patrick, came through the Ajax youth academy and made his name in the first-team before a move to Roma - though his time in the Italian capital was stunted by loan deals at RB Leipzig, Nice and Valencia.

Joining the Cherries for a fee of just £9.6million, Kluivert has been an incredible addition on the south coast with 19 goals in just 60 top-flight games, proving his talents in the toughest league in the world - and that could tempt Tottenham into a move for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Justin Kluivert has five caps for the Netherlands.

Able to play behind the striker or off the left-hand side of attack, it means that Kluivert would compete with Richardson, James Maddison, Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert for minutes if he was to move to the north London outfit - and, having recorded six assists for Andoni Iraola's men in the league this season, he's in the form of his life.

