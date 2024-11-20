Tottenham Hotspur are among multiple Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, with Manchester United and Chelsea also making checks on the highly-rated Frenchman, according to TBR Football.

The 23-year-old, considered ‘one of the best young goalkeepers’ in the world, has captured the attention of several English clubs lately, after impressing between the posts in Ligue 1.

Manchester City and Newcastle have been linked with Chevalier earlier this season, while Tottenham are also ensuring they are aware of the best available on the market.

Spurs are reportedly not looking for a new number one at the moment, but they have growing doubts over Guglielmo Vicario’s recent performances.

The Italian shot-stopper has kept only two clean sheets in the Premier League this term and struggled to impress on international duty as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chevalier has kept seven clean sheets and conceded 19 goals in his 19 appearances for Lille across all competitions this season.

Chevalier, meanwhile, has been impressive lately for Lille and was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the France squad for their Nations League tests against Israel and Italy.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Les Dogues this term, making great efforts in Lille’s 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League last month.

Chevalier prevented a staggering 1.99 expected goals from going in and made five saves against the European champions.

The Frenchman rose through the youth ranks at Lille’s academy before making his first-team debut in September 2022. He has amassed 98 senior appearances since, keeping 38 clean sheets.

Lille would be in a strong negotiating position if any of the interested Premier League clubs came calling for Chevalier’s services in 2025 – the 23-year-old still has almost three years left on his contract, running until June 2027.

European sides, including Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich, have also been watching him this season.

Lucas Chevalier's Lille Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 11 Goals conceded 11 Clean sheets 5 Save percentage 77.8 Crosses stopped % 8.9 Minutes played 1,740

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.