The long-term future of Harry Kane has been up in the air for some time, with Manchester United still reportedly interested in his services.

But, unsurprisingly, Tottenham are reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival, and it has emerged that Real Madrid are also keen on the England striker.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, as per the Daily Mail, Real have received an offer to sign Kane from an intermediary.

The future of Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are also an option, but Real Madrid could look to structure a deal which involves Eden Hazard making a shock return to England, in a cash-plus-player-swap deal for Kane.

Real do reportedly have ‘doubts’ because of ‘how bad’ the signing of Hazard, a former Premier League superstar, has panned out for them. He has been a bit-part player for Real since signing, only making six appearances in LaLiga this season, and only contributing one assist.

Kane has one year left on his current contract in north London, and Spurs may be tempted to cash in rather than letting him leave as a free agent next summer.

Manchester United have been interested in England's record goalscorer, and Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking to beef up his attacking options this summer. They see Kane as a priority signing, but Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator, and he is not thought to be sold on the idea of losing the striker to a domestic rival.

Real are thought to be looking to provide some support for Karim Benzema next season, and they see Kane as the ideal complement for the Frenchman.

Kane is also a favourite of Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian tactician sees Kane as the perfect striker with his experience and believes the Englishman could offer ‘immediate performance’ and can prolong it over ‘several seasons.’

Both United and Real can offer Champions League football next season, something Tottenham are unable to provide. They are currently in eighth position in the standings, and can finish no higher than seventh when the final round of games are played tomorrow, when Spurs travel to a Leeds United side fighting for their Premier League survival.

One factor that could come into play is Kane closing in on the Premier League goalscoring record, currently held by Alan Shearer.

Kane is sitting on 211 goals, while Shearer has 260, therefore the England captain may be tempted to prolong his stay in England to chase down the target held by the former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United star.