Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Olympique Lyonnais playmaker Rayan Cherki, but there are “obvious reasons" to steer clear of a deal, according to journalist Dean Jones while speaking on the Ranks FC podcast.

Despite having seen their squad ravaged by injuries throughout the campaign, Spurs have made just one signing this month; goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, however they have now agreed a £50m deal with Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel.

Six losses in seven games means that pressure is mounting on manager Ange Postecoglou, who will no doubt be desperate to bolster his squad.

An array of Spurs players, from goalkeepers through to attackers, have been struck down with injury at one point or another throughout this season. The club, who sit 15th in the Premier League after 23 matches, will surely be aware of their predicament and as such, recognise how badly they need outfield reinforcements.

Having been linked to a number of players, it appears one potential target in particular will not be moving to London before the transfer window closes.

Spurs Move Unlikely for Cherki

London side may pursue other targets

Cherki has enjoyed a solid opening half of the season, the 21-year-old having further cemented himself as a promising talent on the continent. Since missing the opening four Ligue 1 games for Lyon in this campaign, he has been ever-present for the side, both in domestic and European competition.

Rayan Cherki 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Ligue 1 15 3 3 889' Europa League 7 2 4 477' Coupe de France 2 0 1 135'

It is believed that Cherki - described as a "future Ballon d'Or winner" may be available this month for as little as £20 million, in no small part due to the provisional relegation hanging over Lyon’s head, which means they need to raise funds. Though Tottenham are keen, however, it does not appear that Cherki will be a player they move for before the transfer deadline.

Dean Jones provided an update on the Cherki situation. Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast he stated:

“I think there’s a reason that nobody’s bitten on (his £20 million price tag) yet. There’s been a lot of talk about his personality fit for a lot of teams, potentially whether he has the right attitude and application to make the step. I’m not sure that Lyon are in as desperate a financial state now as people were expecting. “Spurs and Newcastle are two of the clubs that are being offered him. I’m not convinced that either of them are sure about this one. Neither of them play with a number 10 or at least, a very, very obvious number 10, and Rayan Cherki is very much a number 10. “I think there are obvious reasons for Tottenham to steer clear of this one right now.”

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 30/01/2025)