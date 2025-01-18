Tottenham Hotspur could be in the market to sign wantaway AC Milan forward Noah Okafor, according to reports - with the Swiss international having seen a deal taking him to RB Leipzig collapse earlier this week. The speedy attacker hasn't quite managed to nail down a starting space in Lombardy, and as a result, Ange Postecoglou may see him as a perfect addition.

Tottenham have had a poor season by their own standards, currently sitting 15th in the Premier League - and even a win over relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday will see them move to a high of 12th in the table. Postecoglou could be looking for additions as a result and Okafor is reportedly in his sights.

Report: Okafor 'Put Forward' to Tottenham Ahead of Potential Deal

Okafor is on the fringes at AC Milan and could still move on

The report from TBR Football states that Tottenham have planned for the rest of the January transfer window, and having already signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, they could go again in the coming weeks.

Noah Okafor's Serie A statistics - AC Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =14th Goals 1 =7th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 =16th Shots Per Game 1.2 =9th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 5th Match rating 6.33 23rd

That could see them move for a forward on loan after missing out on Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus, and a name that has been linked is the 'magnificent' Okafor, who is set for a move away from Milan after a lack of game time at the San Siro.

Okafor came close to a move to RB Leipzig, flying out to Germany to complete a deal in recent days, but Leipzig pulled out of a deal after results in Okafor's medical reportedly proved that he would not be available to help out immediately for the Bundesliga side.

With the Switzerland international clearly open to moving away from Milan, that may well open the door for Postecoglou to make a move for his services and as a backup option for Dominic Solanke, he could be vital to the Aussie's transfer plans in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noah Okafor scored six goals in 28 Serie A games last season.

Okafor mastered his craft at RB Salzburg, scoring 34 goals in 110 games for the Austrian club as he won four consecutive Bundesliga titles, and with 24 caps for Switzerland to his name, he's a star on the rise even at the age of 24 - but a lack of game time in Milan means that he may have to revitalise his career elsewhere.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-01-25.

