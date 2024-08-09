Highlights Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Spurs look unlikely to make a move for the Dane, who scored 18 league goals last season.

The north London club are focusing on young talents including Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Celtic and Denmark star Matt O’Riley according to Spurs insider Paul O’Keefe, however Ange Postecoglou’s side are not planning on making a move.

So far this summer, the north London-based outfit have added Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall – both 18 years of age – to their star-studded engine room, while Min-hyeok Yang has also been snared.

Tottenham, who finished outside the Champions League spots last term, will be looking to end the summer on a high to ensure they have the best chance of returning to Europe’s most prestigious competition.

O’Keefe ‘Not Convinced’ about Tottenham Move for O’Riley

Southampton also interested in the midfielder

When quizzed on X (formerly Twitter) whether the north Londoners are interested in the goal-gobbling Dane, journalist O’Keefe suggested that he, although the "phenomenal" midfielder has been ‘offered by intermediaries’, isn’t convinced that Tottenham are in the race.

Suggesting that Spurs, who have recently agreed a deal to sell Emerson Royal to AC Milan, are not in line to make a move for the midfielder as things stand, the reputable journalist replied:

“Offered by intermediaries. Not convinced Tottenham make a move currently.”

On the back of a more-than-impressive campaign with the Scottish outfit, there have been an array of top-level clubs – Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and Atalanta included – that have shown an interest in the 23-year-old.

In terms of Southampton’s interest in the former Fulham man, Radio Solent’s Adam Blackmore has stated that O’Riley would welcome a move to St James’ Park in the coming weeks after Russell Martin’s side’s promotion to the top flight.

Per MailOnline, Brighton have opened talks with Brendan Rodgers and Co over a potential move for the Danish midfielder, who has chalked up 42 goals and 52 assists in his 240-game career.

O'Riley, Bissouma, Sarr - 23/24 League Stats Statistic O'Riley Bissouma Sarr Minutes 3,249 2,088 2,087 Goals 18 0 3 Assists 13 0 3 Pass success rate (%) 83.5 91.9 88.7 Tackles per game 1.7 2.9 1 Interceptions per game 0.5 1.3 0.9 Overall rating 7.74 6.72 6.66

A twice-capped Denmark international, the midfield technician plundered 19 goals and 18 assists in 49 outings across all competitions last season. O’Riley’s contract with the Scottish Premiership giants still has three years to run on it, meaning that his current employers are in such a strong position when it comes to negotiating with would-be buyers.

Tottenham Close in on Solanke Deal

Ornstein: striker has agreed personal terms

The difference between Tottenham securing top four credentials and settling for fifth place could be signing a new centre forward, especially as Harry Kane was not replaced last summer following his switch to Bayern Munich.

Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson – both wingers by trade – alongside Richarlison were used centrally last season, but Bournemouth and England star Dominic Solanke could be the man leading their line next term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solanke is Bournemouth's fourth all-time top goalscorer, having netted 77 strikes in 216 outings.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the former Chelsea youth prospect has agreed personal terms with his would-be buyers ahead of a prospective move this summer.

Elsewhere, Brentford’s Ivan Toney remains an option should the Solanke transfer fail to come to fruition. Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the 28-year-old has emerged as Postecoglou’s top priority, despite their interest in the aforementioned Solanke.

