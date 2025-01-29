Tottenham Hotspur may have been handed a huge boost in their bid to sign a striker for their injured ranks - with Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel being offered out to clubs across Europe after falling out of favour in Bavaria this season, according to TBR Football.

Tel, who signed for Bayern from French side Rennes as a 17-year-old, Tel burst onto the scene in Germany in the 2022/23 campaign under Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann, scoring six goals in 28 games for the club - and he bettered that with 41 appearances last season, nabbing double figures in all competitions. But a lack of game time this season has seen him linked with other clubs and that could push him to the exit door, with Spurs lurking.

The forward is gunning for a move in the final few days of the January window

The report by TBR Football states that Tottenham have been contacted by intermediaries of Tel, with the striker deciding to leave Bayern.

The youngster has grown tired at a lack of opportunities under Vincent Kompany in the Bundesliga, and with the Frenchman wanting game time, TBR's sources that are 'close to the situation' have provided them with an update on Tel's future.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

They state that Tottenham have been contacted by the player's representatives in view to a potential move, with Tel looking for a solution for more game time. He's fallen out with former Burnley boss Kompany, with the Belgian telling Tel that he doesn't feature in his plans at the Allianz Arena in a fresh round of talks.

Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign him, but other clubs - such as Manchester United and local rivals Arsenal, alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan - are all in the race too. His agents are looking to push the prodigy to the Premier League, given that he's started just two games in the league this season alongside no further starts in the cup competitions.

Game time is paramount for the youngster, considering he simply isn't getting that at present, and Tottenham could be able to offer him that in both the short and long-term. Tel was named as 'one of the best young strikers in Europe' on Sky Sports News just two weeks ago, and Tottenham would relish his arrival.

Dominic Solanke is out for the next six weeks, whilst other stars in their frontline haven't produced in recent months, and Tel would offer Ange Postecoglou's side both potential and quality in the final third.

