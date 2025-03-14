Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane on a free transfer this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Lilywhites are reportedly searching for reinforcements on the wing, with Timo Werner expected to leave, and could soon turn their attention to his Germany teammate.

Intermediaries working with Sane are actively exploring the 29-year-old’s next move as he faces an uncertain future with the Bundesliga leaders.

Sane has yet to receive a contract offer from Bayern, with less than four months remaining on his current deal, and if he does, it is expected to be on reduced terms from his £330,000-per-week salary.

Leroy Sane Offered to Premier League Clubs

Amid his uncertain future at Bayern

According to TBR Football, while Sane has not ruled out staying at Bayern, his name is now being circulated among clubs in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

The Germany international would bring significant Premier League experience to Tottenham, having made 90 top-flight appearances during his four seasons at Manchester City.

Sane, praised as 'world-class', reunited with former Etihad Stadium teammate Vincent Kompany this season after the Belgian replaced Thomas Tuchel in charge of Bayern.

However, the switch has not necessarily been a positive one for the 29-year-old winger, who has struggled for regular minutes and made just 12 Bundesliga starts in 2024/25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sane has made 34 appearances for Bayern this term, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

Tottenham already welcomed Bayern forward Mathys Tel on loan in January and hold a £45m option to make the Frenchman’s move permanent this summer.

The Lilywhites are 13th in the Premier League with 10 games to go and next visit Fulham on Sunday.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 21 Goals 6 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,110

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Newsletter: Leroy Sane to Arsenal as Tottenham Eye Two Forwards GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano issues updates on Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.