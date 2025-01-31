Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the opportunity to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface before the transfer deadline on Monday, TBR Football has claimed.

The Lilywhites, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, have been given the chance to land the Nigerian international with just four days remaining in the winter market.

Boniface has reportedly been offered to a host of Premier League clubs following the collapse of his move to the Saudi Pro League, as Bayer are ‘willing’ to parting ways with the 24-year-old this month.

The reigning Bundesliga champions accepted Al-Nassr’s offer in the region of £50m for Boniface and could seek a similar fee if any of the English clubs decide to make a move.

Tottenham Offered Victor Boniface Deal

The 24-year-old ‘widely admired’ in England

According to TBR Football, Boniface is widely admired by Premier League sides and has become a topic of conversation at several clubs, who have been made aware of his availability.

The Nigeria international has endured a difficult second season in Germany and has just returned from a two-month injury absence after suffering a setback in mid-November.

The 24-year-old, labelled 'world-class' by This Day, has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in almost 1,000 minutes of action for Leverkusen.

Tottenham are believed to be targeting a new forward before Monday’s deadline, with Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel now their primary target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites are prepared to splash out €60m (£50m) to secure the promising 19-year-old on a permanent deal, although they may first have to overcome competition from Premier League clubs.

As many as four English heavyweights are thought to be following Tel’s case at the moment, including Manchester United and Chelsea, while the Frenchman is still deciding on his next step.

Tottenham have yet to sign an outfield player this window, having only welcomed Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky earlier this month.

Victor Boniface's Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 10 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 6.5 Expected assisted goals 1.0 Minutes played 658

