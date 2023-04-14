Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp is an 'unsung hero' at Hotspur Way and has the requisite qualities to become a regular starter in the engine room, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has been a valuable squad player for the Lilywhites this season and has come to the fore over the last few weeks thanks to his impressive performances.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Oliver Skipp

Following a slow start to the season, Skipp has emerged as a bright spark in midfield for Spurs in recent times and has started their last seven Premier League encounters, as per Transfermarkt.

As cited by BBC Sport, Former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was full of praise for the enforcer in the wake of a defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League last-16 in February, stating: "I am really satisfied for both players because Pape Sarr and Skippy played a really good game and showed the trust we have in them, they repaid this. Don't forget we are now with three midfielders and have to continue maybe until the end of the season with three midfielders, but this kind of performance makes me more relaxed because I know I can count on them 100%."

The Tottenham youth product has been on the books at the club since 2008 and looks to have taken his chance to shine in an otherwise inconsistent campaign for the Lilywhites on the field.

Salary Sport understand that Skipp earns £49,000 per week at his current employers on a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

What has Paul Brown said about Oliver Skipp?

Journalist Brown thinks that Skipp is an underestimated talent who has the potential to become a key player at Spurs in the future.

Brown told GMS: "I think he's become a little bit of an unsung hero over the last few months. He was injured for quite some time and out, but when he came back, he was quite important and I don't think we should underestimate him. I think he's certainly got the potential to become a regular starter at Spurs."

Can Oliver Skipp become an important player for Tottenham Hotspur?

All things considered, there is no reason why Skipp cannot continue to develop into a cultured midfielder at Spurs and he looks set to play an important part in their chase for a top-four finish this term.

In 2022/23, the 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring once in a 2-0 victory over Chelsea earlier this year, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also note that the Englishman has maintained a pass accuracy of 88.6% across this campaign, demonstrating his capability to be highly efficient in keeping possession.

Moving forward, Skipp is someone that could have a big future at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if he is to be granted enough first-team opportunities to succeed in north London.