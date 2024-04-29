Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are one to watch in the race to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

Gimenez could be cheaper than other striker targets like Ivan Toney or Evan Ferguson this summer.

Gimenez was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for the North London Derby.

Tottenham Hotspur are the most likely Premier League side to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are one of several clubs interested in the Mexican international, who could depart the Dutch side this summer and was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to watch the defeat to Arsenal.

Ange Postecoglou remains in search of a Harry Kane replacement, after the England man’s departure for Bayern Munich last summer.

Tottenham Leading the Race for Gimenez

According to Jacobs, Spurs are in prime position out of the Premier League clubs to secure the powerful striker’s signature, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig calling him "out of this world" on his X account this season.

He said:

“I think from the Premier League, Tottenham are still the ones to watch, they've been tracking Gimenez since November. “He's a player that Ange Postecoglou in particular likes and thinks could fit their system.”

Gimenez has netted 21 goals and provided five assists in the Eredivisie this term, which has established him as one of European football’s best up and coming strikers.

Gimenez has also netted two hat-tricks this campaign, including one in a 4-0 win against Dutch giants Ajax at the Joan Cruyff Arena.

Spurs lack a clinical finisher up top, with Richarlison and Timo Werner contributing just 12 league goals between them this season, the striker could slot in well to form a partnership with Heung-Min Son from the left flank.

Related Tottenham Target Dani Olmo Has 'Initial Meetings With Agent' Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo in recent months.

Gimenez Would be Cheaper Than Other Targets

A key reason why Spurs are tracking the Mexican is because he will likely be available for far cheaper than several alternatives, including players already in the Premier League.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney would potentially cost Spurs upwards of £60m, while Brighton’s talented teenage striker Evan Ferguson is reportedly valued at £100m by his current club.

Jacobs added:

“Comparative to some of the other names that are much closer to the £80 million plus or £100 million plus fee, Gimenez may be available at a slightly lower number, or a considerably lower number, even half the price of some of the other names that I've mentioned. “I think Tottenham are one to watch, but they won't be the only club in the mix.”

As for other strikers who could be available for cheap, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush has also been linked with a potential move to Spurs this summer.

Arsenal and West Ham Have Also Been Linked With Gimenez

Due to the striker’s goal record and potential, there are several other clubs highly interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Recent reports have indicated that West Ham are also interested in securing the services of Gimenez, who would rival their sole striker Michael Antonio up top.

Also, Spurs’ bitter rivals Arsenal have previously been linked with the striker before Christmas, the Gunners don't possess a natural number nine and could be in the market to add one this summer.

The striker’s current deal at Feyenoord doesn’t expire until 2027, but the Dutch side are willing to let him leave for the right price, and following their current manager Arne Slot's likely departure for Liverpool, Gimenez may opt to follow his manager out of Holland this summer.