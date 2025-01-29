Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Brentford over a deal to sign striker Yoane Wissa before the February 3rd deadline, according to Santi Aouna.

The Lilywhite are desperate to add to manager Ange Postecoglou's squad before the transfer window closes after suffering with a host of injury problems this season which has contributed to them sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Forward is a key target area following injuries to Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Heung-Min Son at different stages of the campaign and they are now looking to bring in the west London frontman.

Tottenham Open Talks for Wissa

Striker has scored 11 goals this season

Wissa emerged as a target earlier in the window for Nottingham Forest but the Bees rejected a bid worth £22m for the "remarkable" forward.

That has left the door ajar for Tottenham to make their move for the 28-year-old striker, and they have made contact with Brentford to try and get a deal over the line before Monday's deadline.

Postecoglou has been interested in bringing in a forward throughout the window, with the club pushing hard to sign Randal Kolo Muani before he opted instead to join Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The club have also entered talks with Premier League rivals Southampton for sensation Tyler Dibling, and reports in recent days have suggested they have an interest in Bayern Munich sensation Mathys Tel also.

But reports in France now state that Spurs have also made their move to sign the DR Congo international, with Brentford potentially more open to a sale since his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2026.

Manager Thomas Frank no doubt wants to keep his top scorer this season, but there has been suggestions he could be someone targeted to replace Postecoglou in north London should he be sacked too which makes the situation even more interested.

There is no fee mentioned for a potential deal at this stage but after rejecting a bid from Forest, it will likely take in excess of £25m for a deal to happen.

