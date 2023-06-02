Tottenham Hotspur striker and captain Harry Kane is now more likely to stay in north London amid links of a move away, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The future of the Spurs and England's all-time goalscorer has been up in the air for some time with his undeniable talent seemingly wasted.

Tottenham news – Harry Kane

Manchester United are in dire need of a true number nine to see them compete with the division’s elite members for the title, and Kane has been earmarked as their answer.

While Victor Osimhen is an option for the Red Devils, Kane tops Erik ten Hag’s shopping list, according to The Guardian, and has his England top-flight pedigree to thank.

However, the Daily Mirror has reported that Daniel Levy of Tottenham is adamant to resist United’s attempts to sign their 213-goal centre-forward.

However, journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the England captain could follow in the footsteps of Manchester United cult hero Wayne Rooney if he moved to Old Trafford.

Whether United do bite the bullet and sign the Tottenham and England legend remains to be seen, but a high-profile move to Erik ten Hag’s outfit would benefit all parties.

Spanish reports, as per the Daily Mail, have revealed United are not alone in the pursuit for the world-beating striker. According to the report, La Liga giants Real Madrid received an offer to sign the player in question in a player-plus-cash deal including former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

What did Dean Jones say about Harry Kane?

Jones insists that Kane seems set on staying at his current club despite the rumours of a move away as he looks ready to record another 30-goal season next time out.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I mean the body language from Kane was just like ‘Yeah, let’s go and do this again next season’. He’s got his 30 goals again, some of the things he did in that match were brilliant, he’s just outstanding. But at the moment, there’s no doubt he’s more likely to stay at Tottenham than he is to get a transfer.”

Will Harry Kane stay at Tottenham Hotspur?

For years now, Kane has been primed to take a move away from his duties as Tottenham’s main man and ply his trade at a club destined to win trophies.

The 29-year-old, who earns £200,000 per week, has proven season upon season why he should be considered as one of the best strikers in the world.

Kane matched his best Premier League season in terms of goals in 2022/23, notching 30 across the 38 games. Despite his blistering goal-scoring exploits, Kane’s Tottenham finished in eighth place, just outside any form of European qualifying spots.

A player of his calibre should be looking to play in the Champions League while he is at the peak of his powers and given heavy favourites United have qualified for Europe’s top-tier competition, this may lure him to link up with fellow compatriots Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in Manchester.

Kane is gunning down on Alan Shearer’s long-standing record of 260 goals, therefore the serial goal-getter may be tempted to extend his stay in England, either Tottenham or United, with the chance to smash that record out of the park in sight.