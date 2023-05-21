Tottenham Hotspur's lack of ambition since Antonio Conte has left the club is 'frightening', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.Taylor is also concerned for the future of the club and believes that Spurs are 'going to pay the price' for their lack of ambition further down the line.

Tottenham manager news

As it stands, no permanent successor to Antonio Conte has yet been found despite the Italian leaving the club on March 26. Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, was handed the reins as head coach until the end of the season but even that didn't last. Stellini was relieved of his duties following Tottenham's 6-1 capitulation away at Newcastle United, effectively ending any hopes the club had of qualifying for the Champions League.Now, Stellini's assistant Ryan Mason is steering the ship, with chairman Daniel Levy currently no closer to appointing a long-term successor to Conte. To make matters worse, Mauricio Pochettino, who led the club to second place in the Premier League and the 2019 Champions League final, is set to become the new manager at Chelsea.Of Levy's initial shortlist of managers, it appears only Feyenoord's Arne Slot - with whom the club have just won their first Eredivisie title since 2017 - Luis Enrique and Sporting's Ruben Amorim remain, as per Fabrizio Romano.

What has Taylor said about Tottenham?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "You do really fear for Spurs' future. The lack of ambition since Conte is gone. It's frightening, really. And I think Tottenham are ultimately going to pay the price for that."

How could this all come back to bite Tottenham?

Levy's lack of decisiveness in appointing a manager shows a clear lack of vision for Spurs moving forward. While Conte was seemingly doing his best to make his own position untenable by openly criticising the club in the press, he should not have been let go until the end of the season unless Levy had an immediate replacement lined up.As a result, their best and only hope of qualifying for the Champions League went out the window, ultimately meaning that Spurs have squandered another season of Harry Kane's prime (27 goals in 36 Premier League games prior to Saturday's visit of Brentford) and are perilously close to losing their captain and record goalscorer either this summer or the next.At the moment it's hard to find a reason for Kane to stay at the club he has been with his entire career and should he move on, the future of Spurs will look considerably bleaker.