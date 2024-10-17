Pedro Porro is attracting genuine attention from Real Madrid and GMS sources believe Tottenham Hotspur might yet be willing to entertain offers if the price is right.

Madrid are on the lookout for full-back options ahead of a recruitment push in 2025 and Porro has emerged as one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League. His pace, versatility, and attacking prowess have caught the eye of their scouting team, who believe he could be a perfect addition to strengthen their back line.

With the Spanish club also looking at Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jeremie Frimpong as options, Porro is seen as a player who could also fit into their high-tempo style of play.

Tottenham Could Sell for the Right Price

UCL clubs could cough up plenty of cash

Tottenham spent £39million to secure Porro from Sporting Lisbon and could be open to the idea of selling him to Real Madrid - if the deal provides significant financial gain.That is the view of insiders close to the club, who believe a hefty profit from Porro’s sale could be seen as a smart move.

The North London side are aware that top Champions League clubs are willing to spend big on proven talent, even at full-back. Porro’s consistency in defence and attack makes him a strong option if Real Madrid decide to go ahead with such a move.

Pedro Porro 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 7 Minutes played 626 Progressive carries 20 Tackles and interceptions 27 Clearances 16 Pass completion % 77.8

Alexander-Arnold is most regularly linked with a move to Madrid but that is in line with the fact he has an expiring contract and would be available on a free transfer. We revealed recently on GMS that Madrid are not yet active on the Liverpool defender but are waiting to discover if he becomes available to sign on a pre-contract in January.

Porro is a different proposition as it would take big investment. Since joining Tottenham, Porro has established himself as one of the key players in Ange Postecoglou’s squad. His ability to surge forward, create goalscoring opportunities, and deliver precise crosses has made him a first-team staple.

There is an acceptance that market growth means his value has risen significantly thanks to his strong performances. Spurs are aware of the links with Madrid and the opportunity his potential transfer could present.

While they would prefer to keep such a crucial player, and are not actively looking to sell, the prospect of a sizeable profit may make it hard to resist Real Madrid’s advances.For Real Madrid, signing Porro would be in line with an attempt to refresh their defensive lineup and find a long-term solution for the right-back position. Porro’s La Liga experience during his time with Girona helps to make him an ideal candidate for the role.

Tottenham Could Demand Upwards of £60m

No deal expected in January

If Madrid are serious about securing the player they will need to submit a substantial offer, exceeding Tottenham’s £39million investment by some distance. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known for his negotiating and would undoubtedly push for a deal that maximises the club’s financial return. An estimate from GMS sources is that Porro would be priced upwards of £60m. Djed Spence’s contract extension on Wednesday adds to the intrigue around Porro’s future.

He looked like he would struggle to make any impact in North London yet the full-back has turned around his fortunes and has now penned a deal that ties him to the club until 2028. They have also signed Archie Gray, who is a versatile player who can play at right back. No deal will be expected in January for Porro but Madrid’s plan is clearly kicking into gear for future signings and after selling star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, it is clear that any Spurs player has their price.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 17/10/2024