Tottenham Hotspur fans wouldn’t have expected to see Davinson Sanchez replace the injured Cristian Romero in the club’s 2023/24 curtain-raiser as journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that they will look to sign another centre-back before the window ends.

Recently, Spurs shelled out an initial £34.5m fee for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven as a means of strengthening their back line, though he may not be the last through the door.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Davinson Sanchez

Sanchez signed for Tottenham back in 2017 for a reported then-club record fee of £42m and has made a total of 206 appearances across all competitions since.

Reports suggested that his time at the club was up this summer after a £12.9m bid from Spartak Moscow was accepted; however, the same report claims he is reluctant to make the switch to Russia.

Van de Ven’s arrival at the club drew question marks over Sanchez’s future as Ange Postecoglou wishes to bring a fresh identity to north London.

With just one year remaining on the 27-year-old's contract with his current employers, it was believed this summer was the perfect opportunity for the Colombian to move onto pastures new.

However, his early entrance, which Brown told GIVEMEPSORT would have taken many supporters by surprise, may highlight that all parties are willing to prolong his stay.

What did Paul Brown say about Tottenham Hotspur and Davinson Sanchez?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist claims that Postecoglou’s choice to replace the Romero with Sanchez was surprising, especially as he has been linked with a move away.

Brown also insisted that even after the signing of Van de Ven that the north Londonders could strengthen their central defensive berth with another incoming.

He said: “It was interesting that Davinson Sanchez was the first port of call when a defender went down, I think lots of people weren’t expecting that.

“There was talk earlier in the window that he might be sold. I guess that is still possible if the right offer comes in. I think Spurs are probably looking to try and sign another centre-back if possible.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And Gossip

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

The tallest order of business for Postecoglou and co will be to replace Harry Kane after he made his £100m switch to Bayern Munich.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, despite currently serving an eight-month ban from football, has been courted as a potential replacement, with The Athletic reporting that internal discussions over the Englishman have been held.

The talismanic centre-forward still has two years left on his current contract, per Transfermarkt, but could be convinced of a cross-London switch should Tottenham lodge an official offer.

The Sun have also reported that Postecoglou has shockingly targeted Arsenal wantaway Folarin Balogun, who had been granted the option to leave Tottenham’s arch-rivals in search of regular minutes.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham are indeed interested in the United States frontman but will have to splash the cash in order to win the battle for his signature.

The report states that the Gunners value the 22-year-old at £47.5m, but this may well rise should Tottenham lodge any formal offers considering the rivalry between the two London outfits.