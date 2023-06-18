Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is unlikely to stay at the north London club this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Ange Postecoglou's side.

Tottenham transfer news — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

According to 90min, Tottenham are open to selling both Højbjerg and his team-mate Eric Dier.

In terms of where the former could end up, there has been talk about Bayern Munich being interested in him.

German journalist Christian Falk recently claimed that the Bundesliga outfit have discussed re-signing the Dane this transfer window.

He arrived at Hotspur Way from Southampton in a deal worth around £15m back in 2020, as reported by Sky Sports.

What has Dean Jones said about Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Tottenham?

Jones thinks Højbjerg is on his way out of Tottenham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "In terms of Dier and Højbjerg, I don't know about Dier. I don't know enough about that, but Højbjerg, for sure, seems like his future is in doubt. And I think it's probably unlikely that he stays at Tottenham."

Should Tottenham sell Pierre-Emile Højbjerg?

It is hard to argue that Højbjerg is Tottenham's biggest problem right now. He is a very experienced Premier League midfielder, making 218 appearances in the English top flight (via Transfermarkt), and brings a lot to the team.

As per WhoScored, the Denmark international completed 64.5 passes per league game last season, which was the highest average in Spurs' squad. He also made 1.4 interceptions a match, a number only bettered by Cristian Romero (1.6).

The former Southampton man is a footballer who is capable of keeping the ball in the engine room and cutting out passes.

"Pierre is, first of all, very intelligent. He reads the game very well," his former manager José Mourinho was quoted as saying by GOAL back in 2020. "He's going to be a coach one day, for sure."

The AS Roma boss later went on to add: "And the guy is so simple in everything he does with the ball. And I think he's a phenomenal player. Congratulations, Mr [Daniel] Levy."

Ultimately, Højbjerg is not the first player Tottenham should be looking to sell this summer. However, after such a disastrous 2022/23 campaign, it seems like change is coming.

It could see Højbjerg and many other members of Postecoglou's squad depart during the transfer window. Maybe the ex-Bayern star is not always the easiest on the eye, but Spurs are going to find it hard to sign a more influential midfielder.