Tottenham's revolution under Ange Postecoglou is set to continue with another summer under the Australian's belt soon to get underway - and that could include the replacement of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with Leicester City's Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, according to reports.

The north London outfit currently sit fifth in the Premier League, just two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with two games to go in a season that has thrown them ups and downs in Postecoglou's first campaign in the hot seat - and a race for Champions League football is likely to go down to the very wire when looking at the past trials and tribulations of the top-flight.

The club know that a place in the top four will massively increase the list of stars willing to join them, with the premise of Champions League football being a huge pull for many of the continent's best players, and Postecoglou will be hoping he secures that to continue the good work he has done this season. But the club could also be looking at a rebuild under his guidance - and whilst that may see Hojbjerg leave for pastures new, Dewsbury-Hall has been linked ahead of the summer months and according to 90min, could be purchased for a guaranteed fee of £25m.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Has Been Earmarked As A Potential Hojbjerg Replacement

The Leicester City star has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award

A report by talkSPORT suggests that Tottenham are looking to look at midfield recruitments with Hojbjerg likely to leave the club at the end of the season. Having maintained a good relationship with Leicester following their capture of James Maddison from the King Power Stadium last summer, they could return to the East Midlands once again by pushing forward with a move to sign midfielder Dewsbury-Hall from his boyhood club.

The midfielder - described as being a "revelation" by former Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers - has been Leicester’s shining star in a Championship campaign that has seen them sleepwalk into a three-horse race with Ipswich and Leeds for the two automatic promotion spots to the top-flight, and with 11 goals and 13 assists this season, he’s evidently a player that is too good for the second-tier.

That is likely to be put into practice next season regardless of whether Leicester are promoted to the Premier League or not, and with Tottenham sniffing around with potential Champions League football to lure him into a move to the capital, it’s a deal that Postecoglou would seemingly love to get over the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is one of three nominees for Championship Player of the Year, alongside Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) and Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers)

Hojbjerg, by contrast, has seen just six starts in the Premier League this season, and his time in north London is surely coming to an end as he’s not favoured by the former Celtic boss - with the possession-laden Dewsbury-Hall earmarked to take his spot.

Why Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Could Replicate James Maddison's Career Path

James Maddison excelled at Leicester before a move to Tottenham

With Maddison having been one of Leicester's standout performers throughout his time at the King Power Stadium, and the success that he has gone on to achieve this season with four goals and eight assists in just 20 starts in the Premier League, there may be a feeling at Tottenham that Dewsbury-Hall could achieve the same amount of influence from his typically deeper position on the pitch.

The duo featured together throughout the second half of Maddison's Foxes career after Dewsbury-Hall had undergone loan spells at Blackpool and Luton, and they could link up once more to bring joy to Postecoglou in multiple competitions.

