An unnamed Tottenham Hotspur star reportedly believes Ange Postecoglou’s squad lacks depth and requires further investment to climb the Premier League table, according to BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Spurs suffered another disappointing 4-3 defeat at home to Chelsea on Sunday, despite taking a 2-0 lead within 11 minutes through goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski.

The loss left Tottenham in the bottom half of the Premier League table and increased scrutiny on Postecoglou, who now faces two must-win games against Rangers and Southampton.

While most players have shown support for the Australian during the challenging period, one unnamed star has reportedly voiced concerns about the squad’s quality and ability to compete at the top, as reported by Kinsella:

“One player, whose identity is withheld to protect his position in the dressing room, simply believes the squad lacks depth and that further investment is needed to push towards the top of the table.”

Spurs are currently seven points off fourth place and five points behind fifth, where they finished during Postecoglou’s first season in North London.

They have won just once in their last seven games across all competitions, losing four to Bournemouth, Ipswich Town, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

Tottenham spent significantly before the 2024/25 campaign, breaking their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and adding promising talents like Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Spurs could welcome reinforcements in January as well and have identified two main areas of focus heading into the winter transfer window.

However, moves for elite players are extremely unlikely, as Daniel Levy is not looking to spend large sums on transfer fees or wages at this stage of the season.

Tottenham are most likely to sign players who are on the verge of a breakthrough, rather than investing in established names to boost Postecoglou’s squad, and are potentially eyeing the likes of Rayan Cherki, Patrick Dorgu and Dario Osorio.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25) Games 22 Wins 11 Draws 3 Losses 8 Goals scored 45 Goals conceded 27 Points per game 1.64

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-11-24.