Highlights Tottenham are plotting summer moves for Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke.

With one year remaining on his Bees contract, Toney is available for a cut-price deal.

Bournemouth 'would be reluctant' to sell Solanke so late in the transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a summer move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney as they look to solve their goalscoring woes ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge, according to TEAMtalk.

Spurs are reportedly intent on adding a Premier League-proven striker to their ranks before the window shuts on 30 August and have set their sights on Toney and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

After opting against replacing their record goalscorer Harry Kane last summer, Spurs are now expected to step up their chase for a new starting striker.

Although Postecoglou adapted his style of play to utilise the likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Timo Werner last season, the trio’s efforts fell short of Champions League qualification as Spurs finished fifth in the table.

With rumours over Richarlison’s potential departure picking up pace in recent days, Tottenham are soon expected to address their forward situation, despite a quiet transfer window so far.

The North London outfit are yet to see any major incomings after acquiring Leeds United’s promising starlet Archie Gray on a long-term deal earlier this summer.

Spurs ‘Chase’ Ivan Toney Deal

Available for a cut-price deal

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are chasing both Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke in their striker search before the new season.

Toney’s acquisition is expected to be less costly – the 28-year-old has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Bees.

The England international, who Thomas Frank believes is 'world-class', has now returned to Brentford for pre-season after a prolonged break following Euro 2024, but still has the ‘desire’ to sign for a bigger club this summer.

Ivan Toney Stats (Premier League 2023/24) Games 17 Goals (assists) 4 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 Expected goals per 90 0.37

Toney, who returned from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, made just 17 league appearances for the Bees in the previous campaign, scoring four goals and adding two assists.

Solanke, meanwhile, had his most prolific scoring season with Bournemouth so far, netting 19 goals in the Premier League, leading the Cherries to a 12th-place finish.

According to TEAMtalk, Bournemouth would be reluctant to sell their star striker so late in the transfer window, while Tottenham could lodge bids for the duo in the coming weeks.

Tottenham ‘Considering’ Issa Kabore

Impressed at Luton last season

Tottenham are considering signing Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Keen to bring in a new right-sided defender before the window shuts, Spurs have several options on their shortlist, including Kabore, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town.

The Burkina Faso international made 24 appearances in the Premier League last season and completed a third loan spell whilst at Man City, following short-term moves to Troyes and Marseille.

According to Romano, Tottenham are full of admiration for Kabore, as he is being considered among backup options for their star right-back Pedro Porro.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-08-24.