Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing blockbuster summer moves for Bundesliga stars Piero Hincapie and Hugo Larsson, according to Bild (via Sport Witness).

The Lilywhites are reportedly gearing up for a busy transfer window once their lacklustre Premier League campaign finishes, as they look to boost their injury-ridden squad.

Spurs have been without much of their first-choice backline recently, with Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie all sidelined.

While Daniel Levy has struck a deal for Lens defender Kevin Danso’s arrival in January, more defensive signings could follow in the summer, with centre-back Hincapie now on the radar.

Tottenham Among Piero Hincapie’s Suitors

Keeping an eye on Hugo Larsson

According to Bild, Tottenham were interested in a move for Hincapie in 2023 and have maintained their admiration for the Bayer Leverkusen defender ahead of the summer window.

The Bundesliga champions would reportedly want at least €70m (£58m) for the Colombian defender, who is under contract until June 2029.

The 23-year-old’s versatility is thought to be appealing to top clubs, as he is able to play on the left in a three-man defence or in a four-man backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hincapie has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Bild claims Tottenham are also closely watching Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson, who has emerged as one of the most promising young players in his position this season.

The Sweden international, valued at €50m (£42m), is reportedly being monitored by a number of top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, AC Milan and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Hugo Larsson's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Pass completion % 88.8 Progressive passes per 90 4.42 Minutes played 1,426

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-02-25.