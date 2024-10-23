Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in the January transfer window and are among multiple Premier League clubs monitoring the 21-year-old, according to CaughtOffside.

Spurs are said to be leading the race for Delap at the moment, though the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and his former club Manchester City are also interested.

According to the report, Delap could have an asking price of around £33million. It remains to be seen if Spurs are willing to strike a deal in a similar region for the 21-year-old, having already splashed out heavily on Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert in the summer transfer window.

Delap’s fine form has been a bright spark in Ipswich’s return to the Premier League, where he has scored four goals in eight games this season.

The England Under-21 international has hit the ground running following a £20million move in July from Manchester City and is proving to be a real handful for defenders in the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Delap has already scored half of his eight-goal haul from last season's Championship campaign with Hull City.

Delap spent five years at Man City after coming up through the youth ranks at Derby County, but had limited opportunities to impress Pep Guardiola, amassing a total of six appearances and scoring one goal for the Premier League champions.

The 'exceptional' 21-year-old’s vast improvement in 2023/24 has caught the eye of several clubs in England, and Ipswich are now understood to be prepared to evaluate offers for him this January.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 4 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.4 Expected assisted goals 1.4 Minutes played 614

Tottenham have been one of the most prolific sides in the Premier League this term, with only Man City scoring more goals (19) than Ange Postecoglou’s men so far (18).

A 4-1 win over West Ham at the weekend saw the Lilywhites climb up to seventh in the table, with Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, and Heung-min Son all on the scoresheet.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.