Tottenham Hotspur are aware of interest from Luis Enrique, but could still to pursue alternative targets instead, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Enrique is said to be open to taking charge at Hotspur Way, but Brown believes he wouldn't be an appropriate fit for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Luis Enrique

It's been yet another arduous managerial search for Daniel Levy and Co. Having burned through a list of targets since sacking Antonio Conte back in March, the north Londoners are still no closer to appointing a permanent manager.

Originally having sounded out Julian Nagelsmann as their first choice target, the recently sacked Bayern Munich coach quickly distanced himself from the Tottenham job, before eventually pulling out of the race altogether.

It was reported that no talks were held with Nagelsmann, who wasn't sold on the idea of taking over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Sky Sports).

Following that, Tottenham were said to be trying their hand with Vincent Kompany, before the Burnley boss put pen to paper on a new deal with the Lancashire outfit following a successful first season in charge.

All before Spurs were once again rejected by Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who had been heavily linked with the job, only to sign a contract extension with the Dutch outfit too.

Now, with pre-season on the horizon, there remain questions over who will be in the Tottenham dugout for the 2023/24 campaign, and despite links suggesting otherwise, Brown isn't sold on the prospect of Enrique taking over.

What has Paul Brown said about Enrique to Spurs?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “Luis Enrique is a really interesting one. I think he's done great work at some of the clubs he's been at and with some of the teams that he's managed.

"I do believe he also is another one who's quite interested in the job, but as I say, I would prefer Spurs to be looking in a slightly different direction.

"I think they might be overlooking people already in the Premier League, who deserve at least an interview. And I do think it needs someone young and hungry, who can really get hold of that squad and change things, so I'm not sure Enrique is the right fix for Spurs."

Who else is in the running for the Tottenham job?

One other candidate who has emerged in recent days is Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian has won back-to-back league titles with Celtic since arriving in Scotland and a report from The Daily Mail suggests Postecoglou is open to the idea of a Premier League switch.

Impressing with his transformation since taking the reins at Parkhead, Tottenham supporters will no doubt be keen to see an end to the latest managerial saga, be that with Postecoglou or Enrique taking charge.

But given their track record of appointing preferred targets, it wouldn't be a surprise if neither ended up as the Tottenham boss.