Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has made one major change at the club which has helped Richarlison flourish, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou has been praised for his start to life as Spurs boss, with the north London outfit tipped for a successful season.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Ange Postecoglou and Richarlison

A week is a long time in football, as Richarlison found out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday. Trudging off the pitch in tears during the international break, the attacker later revealed he was prepared to seek psychological help for ongoing personal problems, before being dropped from the Spurs starting-11 for their clash against Sheffield United.

Richarlison would end up having the last laugh however, as the former Everton striker came off the bench to level proceedings in the 108th minute, before going on to assist Dejan Kulusevski for his 110th-minute winner.

Not only did his cameo help keep Tottenham's unbeaten record alive, it also came in the same week that the Brazil international was claimed to have been courted by Saudi Arabian clubs during the recent summer transfer window. Journalist Paul Brown rubbished the links in a recent interview with GIVEMEPORT, claiming he's unlikely to leave Tottenham anytime soon.

And now it's suggested, because of a key change made by Postecoglou, that Richarlison could go on and enjoy a stellar campaign with Spurs.

Read More: Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski is now really 'under pressure' at Hotspur Way

What has Dean Jones said about Ange Postecoglou and Richarlison?

Praising the way Postecoglou has handled things since arriving at Tottenham, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“He’s just a brilliant man manager. He plays everything down in terms of the credit that he deserves, and himself and says ‘I haven't spoken to him about any psychological problems, my job is to just make sure that he's comfortable in his surroundings, and he's good here’. And I think that's what's great about Postecoglou and why he's such a good fit for this Tottenham squad right now. “Having had figures like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, who were so divisive, loved a row, and liked confrontation. It clearly wasn't working for this set of players. So now they've got someone who is happy to have a row, but is also happy to just put an arm around people and talk to people, as human beings talk to them on a more personal level. “I love the way that Ange has dealt with almost everything he's done at Tottenham so far, but particularly the way that he seems to be controlling the Richarlison narrative. I think he's going to help him get the best out of them again.”

Tottenham Hotspur salaries 2023/24 Player Salary Tanguy Ndombele £200,000 p/w Heung-min Son £192,000 p/w Ivan Perisic £178,269 p/w Cristian Romero £165,000 p/w Dejan Kulusevski £110,000 p/w Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg £101,923 p/w Hugo Lloris £100,000 p/w All salaries according to Spotrac

Having kicked the season off as first-choice striker in the wake of Harry Kane's departure, Richarlison will be hoping he can regain his spot in that starting-11 in due course. The question for Postecoglou will be how he's able to integrate the £90,000-per-week earner into the side, along with Son Heung-min, who has at times deputised brilliantly in the centre-forward position.

Of course, it's a good headache for Postecoglou to have and as long as the results keep flowing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it's difficult to imagine the Spurs faithful losing patience anytime soon.