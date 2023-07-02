Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could give Tanguy Ndombele a second chance next season, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ndombele spent last season out on loan at Serie A winners Napoli, but Bridge expects Postecoglou to take a look at the midfielder during preseason.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Tanguy Ndombele

Wasting no time to shape his Spurs squad to how he sees fit, Postecoglou has already welcomed two new arrivals to the club since taking charge earlier this month.

The first being goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who arrived in north London as part of a £17.2 million deal from Serie A outfit Empoli (Sky Sports).

Whereas James Maddison, who was relegated with Leicester City last season, joined the club for a hefty £40 million (Sky Sports), becoming the second-most expensive player to be signed from a Championship side (Transfermarkt).

While questions remain over players that might leave Spurs this summer, namely Harry Kane, who is subject to transfer interest from Bayern Munich (90min), it appears Postecoglou is slowly but surely getting to grips with his Tottenham side.

However, one man whose future is still up in the air having enjoyed a successful loan spell is Tottenham's record signing Ndombele, who cost the club an eye-watering £63 million all the way back in 2019 (Sky Sports).

What has Michael Bridge said about Ndombele and Tottenham?

Recognising that Ndombele could still play a part in Postecoglou's side, Sky Sports reporter Bridge claimed the Australian manager would likely assess the midfielder's suitability during preseason.

On the 26-year-old, Bridge said: "I think the vast majority of players have got the opportunity to prove themselves. Tottenham’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele, he's just come back from winning the league with Napoli. He's got everything in his locker, but he's very frustrating because we don't see it enough. But does he get a second chance? I'm intrigued to see the players that do work under him.”

Does Ndombele have a future at Tottenham?

While Ndombele may have tasted Serie A glory with Scudetto winners Napoli last season, it's safe to say the Frenchman wasn't integral to their success, instead only playing somewhat of a bit part role.

Starting just eight times in the league for the Naples-based outfit, the high-energy midfielder saw most of his minutes come from the bench.

Nonetheless, during his 40 appearances across all competitions, Ndombele did prove useful at times as a midfield closer - coming off the substitutes bench and helping see a game across the line.

Granted, he's unlikely to be given a starting berth at Tottenham under Postecoglou if he stays, but there is nothing to say Ndombele can't be a helpful member of the Spurs squad heading into next season.