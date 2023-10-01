Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be active in the January transfer window, looking to add one more attacker to their squad.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that bringing in depth in January will be crucial for Spurs' season, as their current squad may lack the quality in depth needed to compete at the highest level.

Jota, a player previously linked with Celtic, could be a potential target for Spurs. However, the likelihood of signing him outside of the transfer window remains slim, as negotiations with Al-Ittihad, his current club, may prove challenging.

Tottenham Hotspur will look to add one more attacker in the January window, with transfer insider Dean Jones issuing an update to GIVEMESPORT on one rumoured target.

Spurs have started the season in fine form, but Jones worries that Ange Postecoglou's side may have been left short in the attacking department.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Latest

It's difficult to pick holes in any of Postecoglou's work as Tottenham boss so far this season, such has been the Greek-Australian manager's impact at the north London outfit. Flying high in the Premier League, with positive energy once again flowing around the club, Postecoglou has worked wonders to rid Spurs of the toxic energy that had plagued the previous campaigns.

However, if there is one flaw to be found, it could be Spurs' squad doesn't have the quality in depth needed to compete at the highest level throughout the season. That was on display last month when a heavily rotated Tottenham side crashed out of the League Cup on penalties to Fulham, something which the capital club could come to regret later down the line.

Of course, missing out on yet another chance to win a trophy will be remedied if Spurs go on to finish inside the top four, but managing squad fitness alongside expectations could prove difficult for Postecoglou during his first job in English management. As a result, there are suggestions that Spurs could chase after another new attacker when the January transfer window opens.

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur will add more quality in January - Transfer insider

When asked about his early thoughts surrounding Spurs' transfer plans, journalist Jones admitted the 2008 League Cup winners were expected to be active in the winter market. Hinting they could bring one player who Postecoglou knows well to the club, the transfer insider believes adding depth in January will be crucial to Spurs' season.

“The rumours aren't going to go away, because the player is going to be looking for a new club and there's definitely a case where Postecoglou is going to look to get one more attacker in around that front line in the second half of the season. So I can understand why there's the story is going to be there, but I genuinely don't think there's too much to it at this moment in time. “But obviously, Postecoglou keeps getting linked with players that he's worked with at Celtic and Jota is a brilliant player who should be playing at a top club. “He should never have gone to Al-Ittihad in the first place. I mean, that's part of it, but the amount of money that was being thrown at him at the time, I can understand why he did considering what he’s been earning a Celtic in comparison. “But I think that Jota is probably one of the early warning signs for players that do consider going into Saudi Arabia, he won't be the last story to come out of there that doesn't work out. And I think that anyone of his age and his status in the game that's considering going there should probably have a look at what's happening to him before actually going through with it.”

Should Tottenham Hotspur chase after Jota in the January window?

In one of the more stranger Saudi Arabian transfers over the summer, Jota, who looked to have the world at his feet following a stellar spell with Celtic, switched European football for Al-Ittihad instead. However, it's safe to say that move has not worked out for him at all, with reports suggesting he has been banished from the squad.

It's hinted that Jota could look to terminate his contract with Al-Ittihad just months after joining, allowing him to leave the Middle Eastern outfit on a free transfer. Of course, that would allow Spurs to snatch him up outside of the transfer window, but chances of that happening remain slim.

It's likely, should Jota leave Al-Ittihad, a transfer fee will be required for the attacker, in order to allow the Saudi Arabian club to recoup some of the money they've already splashed on wages. Further stories have claimed Jota is pocketing close to £200,000 per week at Al-Ittihad - an unsustainable figure for someone who isn't featuring in matches.

Granted, should Spurs want to sign the Portuguese forward, personal terms are unlikely to be an issue, as the north Londoners would be able to offer Jota a lucrative salary. Instead, the problem could arise from convinving Al-Ittihad to let him go, especially if they demand a hefty transfer fee.