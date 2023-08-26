Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez could be heading out the exit door this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT a key reason why he may move on to pastures new.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a positive start to life in the Premier League but has shown no signs of slowing down in the summer transfer market, in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Davinson Sanchez

Sanchez, who has played 206 games for the north Londoners, joined on a six-year deal worth £42m from Eredivisie giants Ajax in the summer of 17; however, since his move, he has often been considered as a fringe player while failing to establish himself as a nailed-on starter.

The 54-cap Colombia international has played 76 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign so far, but was only utilised as he replaced Cristian Romero, who was taken off in their opening fixture for precautionary measures.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would have been a shock to see the centre-back replace the injured Argentine given how out of favour he currently is in London.

Sanchez is attracting ample interest from potential suitors this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT, while he also insisted that Spurs target and Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is in line to replace him.

Ligue 1 outfit Monaco are leading the race for Sanchez's signature, per MailOnline, after Spartak Moscow's accepted £12.9m proposal fell through just recently.

With just one year left on the 27-year-old’s north London deal, before the window slams shut would the perfect opportunity for the Caloto-born ace to move.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Tottenham Hotspur and Davinson Sanchez?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted there is an issue of trust surrounding a host of players and named Sanchez as one of the main culprits.

The transfer expert claimed that this bundle of players are clearly not part of the Postecoglou’s new project, and the north London-based outfit are working tirelessly to offload them before the end of the window.

He said: “I think Tottenham Hotspur are taking their time. First of all, because they are working to sell some players as they have too many players that they don’t trust and are not part of the project, like Davinson Sanchez and many others. So, the idea of the club is to sell players as soon as possible.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And All The Gossip

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

The club have welcomed eight new faces this summer, per Transfermarkt, but could still spend the remainder of the market attempting to alleviate the loss of Harry Kane by bringing in a net-busting centre-forward.

James Maddison’s summer arrival will help to some extent, though Tottenham’s interest in Jonathan David is enough to prick the ears of the Spurs faithful, considering the Canadian marksman scored 24 goals and provided four assists in the Ligue 1 last term.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that David – alongside Gift Orban - is at the top of the club's shopping list, however they are currently focused on outgoings as things stand in order to balance the books.

Reports in France have suggested that Tottenham’s pursuit of the 23-year-old striker could have been given a huge boost thanks to his willingness to move on this summer alongside his desire to ply his trade in the Premier League.

An alternative to David, however, could be Ivan Toney, who has scored 68 goals during his 124-game Brentford career, as The Athletic report internal discussions in north London have been held over a potential deal.

However, the one-cap England international is currently out of action while serving an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules and is, therefore, unable to play until January.