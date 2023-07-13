Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Micky van de Ven this summer but could be forced to look at alternative targets, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has wasted little time in making adjustments to his Spurs squad, with van de Ven seen as the ideal addition by the Australian gaffer.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Micky van de Ven

After an abysmal 2022/23 campaign which saw Spurs finish outside the European positions and burn through three different managers, optimism is now high ahead of the new season, with new boss Postecoglou having made a positive impression.

The former Celtic manager arrives in north London on the back of two trophy-laden spells in Glasgow, which included back-to-back Scottish Premiership league titles.

While he's unlikely to get Spurs challenging for the Premier League title this early on in his tenure, there is a belief that the 57-year-old will usher in plenty of changes at Hotspur Way.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT in an interview that he expects Postecoglou to 'take no prisoners' during pre-season, indicating that the no-nonsense coach should command respect in the dressing room.

But while that rumbles on in the background, Spurs are still looking to recruit in the transfer market, with Van de Ven seen as one of their key targets.

According to The Athletic, the capital club are close to agreeing a £30 million fee with German side Wolfsburg for the defender, with Spurs keen to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Van de Ven to Tottenham?

Recognising the interest is there on Tottenham's side, transfer insider Jones admitted a deal was close, but insisted there was still work to be done.

On the 22-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "My understanding is that Tottenham’s preference has become Van de Ven, but it's honestly not by much and I don't feel like they would feel hard done by whichever player ended up coming through the door.

"It's not going to be the only defensive signing that they make over the course of this window though.”

What else has been happening at Tottenham this summer?

Of course, Van de Ven wouldn't be the first new arrival at the club, should he sign for Tottenham, with the north Londoners having already welcomed three new players.

It started when Guglielmo Vicario arrived from Empoli for a £17.2 million fee last month, before James Maddison swapped relegated Leicester City for Spurs shortly after.

The England international put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in a move which cost Spurs a cool sum of £40 million.

On top of that, Postecoglou and Co. also welcomed Manor Solomon to the club on a free transfer, despite the risk of being sued by the Ukrainian outfit following a controversial rule implemented by FIFA after the Russian invasion.

As for outgoings, plenty of speculation surrounds the future of talisman Harry Kane, who has been linked with a sensational switch to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

ESPN are reporting that Kane is open to a move to Germany, with Tottenham now considering whether they should accept the bid put forward by the Bavarian outfit.