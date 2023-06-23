The 2022-2023 Premier League season was a period marred by internal turmoil, managerial failures, and spineless performances for Spurs.

The Lilywhites faithful had to endure a mid-season collapse, as they saw their side plummet from top-four occupancy to a derisory eighth.

Missing out on European football entirely next season, and undergoing a process of reformation with the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham will be hoping to learn from the mistakes of seasons past and reassert themselves as a Premier League force next term.

With an array of names tied to potential moves to Hotspur Way, here is how Spurs could line up next season…

How Tottenham could line up next season

David Raya

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 02: David Raya of Brentford looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford on May 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

David Raya was the most productive goalkeeper during the 2022/2023 Premier League season, making a league-best 154 saves. The agile Spaniard has been a revelation between the Brentford sticks, and once again, the Bees’ recruitment team had done their homework when picking him up from Blackburn in 2019 for a reported £3 million.

Four years in West London, and the Spain international is looking to head to the North of the capital, where Tottenham are rumoured to be keen.

Pedro Porro

Despite being chastised by Tim Sherwood following a disastrous debut away at Leicester, Pedro Porro’s performances have improved drastically since, and at just 23, the right-back still has plenty of room for development. An attacking full-back, the Spain international was brought in on loan with an obligation to buy in January, and is likely to be confirmed during this summer’s transfer window.

Cristian Romero

The Argentine World Cup winner has simultaneously experienced the highs and lows of football in no more than six months. Starting in the World Cup Final in Qatar, Romero certainly didn’t enjoy a happy return to Spurs, after the club failed to qualify for Europe and gradually slipped down the table. That said, at 25 the burly central defender is an irrepressible physical presence at the back and is never afraid to put in a challenge. He could well be key to Spurs’ progression under Postecoglou.

Aymeric Laporte

The fact a player of Aymeric Laporte’s calibre is almost a permanent feature on Manchester City’s bench is testament to the Sky Blues’ sheer defensive aptitude but also hints at a potential move away for the Spanish international, who won it all in City colours. Spurs have been one club linked with the central defender, and are certainly in need of a refreshening of the guard at the back having leaked 63 goals last term, with no side in the top 14 conceding more.

Destiny Udogie

PESCARA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: Iyenoma Destiny Udogie of Italy U21 in action during the International Friendly Match between Italy U21 and England U21 at Stadio Adriatico Giovanni Cornacchia on September 22, 2022 in Pescara, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Having bought the exciting Italian left-back last summer, Tottenham loaned the 20-year-old back out to Udinese for the season. With another year of senior football under his belt, recording three goals and four assists in the process, the full-back returns to his parent club gleaming with eternal potential, and could certainly be Spurs' answer to their lack of depth down the left-flank.

Ibrahim Sangare

Ivorian, Ibrahim Sangaré has been impressing at PSV Eindhoven and, as such, has been attracting lucrative offers from elsewhere, including Daniel Levy’s Spurs. Having made his international swansong at just 17 years old, the rangy central midfielder has accumulated a wealth of experience in Ligue 1, Eredivisie, and in both the Champions and Europa League, making him a desirable fit for any prospective buyer.

Rodrigo Bentancur

Bentancur was one of the few shining lights for Tottenham last season, but in typically unlucky fashion, the midfield maestro went down against Leicester in February with an ACL tear… when it rains, it really does pour. The Uruguayan international posted positive updates in May, with him back out enjoying light training.

While his return date is unclear, and it is more than likely he will miss the beginning of the 2023/2024 season, he certainly looks ahead of schedule and with that could come a swift return to the pitch.

James Maddison

The playmaker is, by all accounts, a man in demand. Linked with moves to Newcastle, Arsenal, and Manchester United, the Leicester City number ten has the pick of the bunch.

Like their fellow top-four rivals, Tottenham are also said to be keen on Maddison with a reported £50 million bid lodged for his and teammate, Harvey Barnes’ services.

Son Hueng-Min

Son Heung-Min’s 2022/2023 season encapsulated the sentiments of Spurs’ season in general; disappointing, off-the-boil, and underperforming. The South Korean Golden Boot winner will be looking to rectify the shortfalls of last season’s woes and get himself into the sort of form that saw him tally 23 goals in 38 games in 2021/2022.

Harry Kane

Understandably, with a year left on his contract, Harry Kane has been continuously linked with moves away from Hotspur Way. The North Londoners certainly won’t want to lose their talismanic figure for free next summer, and may be forced to cash in. However, recent reports have suggested that the goal-scoring maverick could stay at his boyhood club after Manchester United’s interest had allegedly ceased.

Dejan Kulusevski

Another product of Atalanta’s youth system, Dejan Kulusevski was signed by Spurs on an 18-month loan deal with a view to buying thereafter. It was recently announced that the tricky Swedish winger had signed permanently for Tottenham, and may be a big part of Postecoglou’s plans having racked up 37 appearances last term.

Tottenham 2023/2024 Starting XI: