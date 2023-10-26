Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's incredible start to the season has fans dreaming of trophies, and work has already begun on movements in the January transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou has given Tottenham Hotspur fans reason to dream after an incredible start that is unlike anything we’ve seen since the Premier League began.

No manager has started this well in the modern era of top-flight English football and now with Spurs accumulating 23 points from nine games to sit above Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table, we wait to see if they can turn into genuine trophy contenders.

Can they make sure this incredible climb is not followed by a big, painful fall?

Already questions are being asked in terms of the squad build and what happens next. Tottenham’s starting XI is as good as anything around at the moment but we know how clubs can be tested as a season drags deeper.

Tottenham identify main priority for January transfer window

Spurs have targets across all areas of the field but the message being filtered out is that a defender will be the priority when we get to the January window.

The partnership of Cristian Romero and summer signing Micky van de Ven is already looking like one of the best combinations in the division yet Spurs have always intended to bring another option into the fold.

Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth is a target to take seriously as detailed checks have been made on the player ahead of January, with his contract currently set to expire next year.

The 25-year-old defender - signed by the Cherries for £13m according to BBC Sport - has been targeted at the same time Spurs also made checks on Trevoh Chalobah, who will be allowed to leave Chelsea in January and is an intriguing option given he can also step into the midfield.

Tottenham took a look in the direction of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi last summer but realise an offer for him at this stage is not going to be accepted and that - even when he is ready to leave - the price-tag will be sky-high. He is admired though.

Ko Itakura has traits that have also impressed members of the recruitment team with his performances for Borussia Monchengladbach and while an offer does not seem imminent, he will be monitored when he returns from injury.

The midfield department has undergone a beautiful upgrade since Postecoglou came in, with Yves Bissouma and Papa Mata Sarr hitting new levels and James Maddison completely transforming the team's creativity levels.

At this time it is deemed unlikely Tottenham decide to recruit in the centre of the park, though insiders admit that could be dependent on what happens with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham make decision on Richarlison future

The attack might yet become more of an interesting position.

Some interesting options are being linked at the moment and fit with the idea that Postecoglou would prefer to bring in someone to support than lead the attack.

Son Heung-min has taken over from Harry Kane as the focal point of the front line and that is expected to remain the top-choice for this season. Richarlison will still get opportunities as the club are desperate for him to live up to his £60million price-tag and Alejo Veliz is also being prepared for more game time in the second half of the season.

Richarlison - Career Stats Centre-Forward Left-Winger Right-Winger Appearances 117 104 46 Goals 31 34 10 Assists 10 20 4 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Richarlison is safe from being sold right now as the club realise they would struggle to bring in anything like the cash outlay they made to take him from Everton in July 2022. He does not seem a long-term fit as things stand but Tottenham are not expected to give up just yet.

Tottenham eyeing versatile forward with Premier League star an option

Former Celtic star Jota is being tipped to join Tottenham on the back of his disastrous Saudi Arabian move, that is already coming to an end, while Kerem Akturkoglu has been watched at Galatasaray and Federico Chiesa is the latest to be linked.

Spurs are continuing to watch various other players however and sources insist no decisions have yet been made on which ones will be actively pursued for January.

One name that could crop up as we get to the winter transfer window though is Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers. His style of play is of real interest to Spurs - yet his valuation in the new year will be at a premium and Wolves do not want to sell amid interest from other top-flight clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal.