The news of Antonio Conte’s departure from Spurs came as no surprise to anyone, but it does mean Daniel Levy has to appoint yet another new manager in the summer.

Since becoming chairman in 2001, the much-maligned Spurs chairman has hired and fired 11 gaffers, with just one trophy to show for in that same time. Conte’s old assistant Cristian Stellini has been appointed caretaker coach and alongside former caretaker and Spurs player Ryan Mason, will look to secure a top four finish with just 10 league games to go.

It’s highly unlikely Stellini will get the job on a permanent basis but who might? Will number 12 finally be Levy’s guy or will a terrible Cheaper by the Dozen-like tale be the legacy of his time running the club?

Let’s take a look at five of the best and most probable candidates for this somewhat poisoned chalice.

5 Ange Postecoglou

A slightly left-wing approach to kick things off, but who can deny how well the Australian has done since arriving at Celtic Park in the summer of 2021? He has wrestled back control of Scottish football from Rangers and also re-energised a fanbase that had become apathetic to both the team and the overall direction of the club.

The second part sounds a bit familiar, doesn’t it? Spurs fans have had to suffer through poor football under Mourinho, Nuno and Conte and have lost near all connection with their own team. Ange could fix all of that, but he might not be the big name that Levy seems to always want.

4 Thomas Frank

Frank has seen his stock rise considerably in recent years after bringing Brentford up to the Premier League for the first time and then consolidating them in the top half of the table this season.

He has shown himself to be a shrewd operator, both tactically, with several big wins this seasons against Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, and in the transfer market, where he has found value in a league that has become associated with big money splurges.

The question is though, would the Dane leave the Bees for Spurs? It would be an easy transition for him and his family given its moving from West to North London, but he has a perfect setup and might view Levy and co. a situation just not worth the hassle.

It would be surprising if feelers aren’t at least put out for him anyway.

3 Luis Enrique

Now for the more sexy and spectacular names, and the first is Enrique, who has been linked to numerous jobs across Europe since quitting as Spanish national team manager following a disappointing World Cup campaign.

He was well-liked in Spain for his style of football, which is hardly a shock given how brilliant his Barcelona team was from 2014 to 2017. A good brand of football and a personality that would no doubt appeal to a tired fanbase, what’s not to like?

Nothing in particular on Spurs side but Enrique might just not fancy it. He won’t be short of offers in the coming months and years, and may not want to uproot his family from Barcelona for a likely unforgiving role in North London.

2 Mauricio Pochettino

The emotional choice but would it be the right one? It can’t be disputed that Pochettino gave Spurs fans their happiest memories in the Premier League years and maybe beyond? Sure, he didn’t win a trophy but he got three consecutive third place finishes, their highest points total (86) in 2016-17 and brought them to their first-ever Champions League final two years later.

And, the football was absolutely brilliant, with Poch trusting in the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli to play a fast, fluid and attacking style. It’s like hasn’t been seen at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium since, and one could claim Spurs haven’t had an identity since his sacking in late-2019.

Is it better to leave things in the past though for both parties? Poch might view it as unfinished business and no doubt the fans would instantly be on board, but it rarely works like that in football. Working with Levy again can hardly be something the Argentinian can be hugely enthused about either.

1 Julian Nagelsmann

As so is often the case, one door closes and another opens for a manager in football. A week ago, Nagelsmann was preparing for a tilt at a potential treble with Bayern Munich and a Champions League quarter-final showdown with Pep Guardiola, but seven days is a long time in the game.

Nagelsmann is now out, and another one-time possible next Spurs coach Thomas Tuchel is in. The 35-year-old is a super progressive coach but one who was accused of trying to be clever with the German giants.

At his age though, it’s all a learning curve and he should be better for it wherever he lands next. Could that be Spurs? The Premier League is alluring for basically every manager, and especially one who’s looking to bounce back from a high-profile sacking.

It also wouldn’t be the first time Levy has picked up a young coach following their dismissal elsewhere, with Spurs fans unlikely to have forgotten the two years of ex-Chelsea gaffer Andres Villas-Boas anytime soon.

Is it worth running the risk again? We should find out in the next few months.