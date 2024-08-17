Tottenham are reportedly preparing an offer of around £27 million for AS Monaco talent, Vanderson, according to Bruno Andrade.

Spurs recently sanctioned the sale of Emerson Royal to AC Milan, earning a fee of around £15million in the process. With Pedro Porro assuming the responsibilities at right-back, the north London outfit may not be in an immediate rush to secure an additional signing for that position.

However, GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed recently that the club were considering the prospect of signing Vanderson this summer, but the player's asking price remained an obstacle in their pursuit. However, it looks as though Tottenham are now willing to test Monaco's resolve with an initial bid.

Related Tottenham Complete Signing of Wilson Odobert Tottenham have chased a young winger throughout the campaign and they have finally got their man

Tottenham Target Vanderson to Bolster Defense

Right-back was previously on Manchester United's shortlist

In an update to X (formerly Twitter), Bruno Andrade revealed that Tottenham are finalizing an offer of around £27 million plus add-ons for Monaco full-back, Vanderson. Both clubs remain in talks over a potential move before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

The Brazilian climbed the ranks at Gremio before making the switch to European football with Monaco in Ligue 1. Alongside three impressive seasons in the French top-division, Vanderson has also earned two senior caps for his country. His efforts have earned him the recognition of several top European clubs, including Manchester United.

Vanderson's 2023/24 Ligue 1 Statistics Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Tackles (per 90) 3.30 Interceptions (per 90) 1.92 Key passes (per 90) 1.04

The Red Devils reportedly had the 23-year-old on their shortlist during their search for a successor to Aaron Wan-Bissaka's role in the squad. Ultimately, they settled on Noussair Mazraoui instead, which has now paved the way for Tottenham to have a free run at Vanderson's signature.

Ange Postecoglou has been impressed with Pedro Porro's contributions at right-back, but Emerson Royal's exit from the club has opened the space for a new deputy to step up. The club recently changed their mind on a transfer for Djed Spence, who may now be expected to stay as additional squad depth this season, but the Australian may still not be convinced by the 24-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djed Spence has failed to register a single senior goal or assist in two seasons of football, with his last contribution coming in the EFL Championship during his time with Nottingham Forest.

Spence has spent several spells out on loan with the likes of Rennes, Leeds and Genoa but he has struggled to leave his mark at any of the three. Postecoglou may not see him as ready to take on the role as understudy to Porro, and so the club's approach for Vanderson, who has been described as the "complete full-back" is justified.

Tottenham Could Step Up Chase for Manuel Locatelli

Manager looks to add more to a talented midfield crop

Spurs have introduced several first-team capable talents to the squad this summer, including the likes of Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray, but they still remain in the market for additional opportunities and a move for Manuel Locatelli could subsequently be on the cards. The Italian, who has previously been described as a "monster", could contribute vital experience alongside the club's young midfield core.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's departure earlier this transfer window denoted the loss of one of the team's leaders in the dressing room. Of course, the likes of Gray and Lucas Bergvall boast great quality and potential, but a seasoned veteran alongside such a group is also vital. Locatelli could bring precisely that, with his 29 outings in European competitions alongside 28 caps for his country.