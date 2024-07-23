Highlights Tottenham are ‘preparing an offer’ for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa is anticipating interest from clubs outside Italy as he looks to depart Serie A.

With 12 months left on his current deal, the 26-year-old is available for just £21m.

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘preparing an offer’ to beat Chelsea in the race for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, according to Calcio Mercato.

The north London outfit are expected to step up their interest in Chiesa in the upcoming days as they look to sign the 26-year-old Italian this summer.

Chiesa, who has been described as 'world-class', returned to Juventus headquarters earlier this week, joining the Old Lady’s pre-season training after a busy Euro 2024 summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, the 26-year-old is not expected to link up with the rest of the squad in Germany, where new boss Thiago Motta is undertaking preparations for the upcoming campaign.

With just 12 months remaining on his deal with Juventus, Chiesa is poised to leave the club this summer and has so far attracted interest from several sides around England and Italy, including Roma, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Italian media suggest Roma’s interest in the winger has cooled off, leaving an open pathway for English clubs to race for his signature this summer.

Chiesa to Depart Juventus

Open to leaving Italy

According to Calcio Mercato, Chiesa is anticipating interest from clubs outside Italy as he looks to depart Serie A in search of a new challenge.

Valued at around £21m by Juventus this summer, Chiesa is facing serious interest from the Premier League, where Tottenham look to jump ahead in the race for the Italy international.

Calcio Mercato suggests Spurs are now ‘preparing an offer’ for Chiesa, who had a disappointing spell at Euro 2024, failing to register a goal or an assist in 264 minutes of action for the Azzurri.

Federico Chiesa Juventus Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 33 9 3 Italy Cup 4 1 0

Serie A giants Inter Milan are also showing interest in the ex-Fiorentina man and could seek to bring Chiesa on a free transfer next year if he stays put in Turin beyond the summer.

In four years at Juventus, Chiesa managed to replicate his goalscoring numbers from his Fiorentina days, netting 32 goals and providing 23 assists in 131 appearances for the Old Lady.

Tottenham Eye Jacob Ramsey Swap Deal

With Giovani Lo Celso going the other way

Tottenham and Aston Villa are considering a swap deal involving Jacob Ramsey and Giovani Lo Celso, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The two clubs are yet to advance in negotiations but are interested in striking the deal before the transfer window shuts on 30th August.

A long-term target for Spurs, Ramsey is valued at around £45m by the Villa Park outfit this summer – Unai Emery’s side are reluctant to see another midfielder leave for cheap after Douglas Luiz’s departure to Juventus earlier this summer.

If Lo Celso were to swap north London for Villa this summer, he would reunite with Emery for the third time in his career – the pair have enjoyed successful stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal previously.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.