Highlights Tottenham are prioritising the signing of a versatile forward to add to their attacking options.

A right-back could still be signed, but only if Emerson Royal is to leave this summer.

A midfield signing is still a possibility, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's departure leaving a vacancy.

Tottenham are prioritising the signing of a versatile forward that can play across the front three this summer, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The North London club have already secured the signings of Archie Gray for £30 million and Timo Werner on loan in this window, arriving from Leeds and RB Leipzig respectively. Ange Postecoglou is eager to add more to his squad, as he looks to launch an improved assault on the top four next season.

While there have been suggestions that a right-back could be acquired, with interest in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters being reported, Bridge has revealed that this is only likely to come to fruition in the case of an Emerson Royal exit, which now looks unlikely. Instead, an attacking player that can operate in each of the three forward areas is on the agenda and is where the bulk of the budget is expected to be allocated.

Spurs Looking for a Forward

The likes of Toney, Neto and Eze have been linked

After narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification, Spurs' hierarchy will be looking to bolster Postecoglou's squad significantly ahead of next season. Despite conceding a disappointing 61 Premier League goals last season, whilst scoring a respectable 74, it appears that the priority is strengthening the attacking options at the Aussie's disposal.

Son Hueng-Min netted 17 goals in Postecoglou's first campaign in North London, the bulk of which came when deployed down the middle. With wingers Werner, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski often producing inconsistent displays, the idea may be to acquire a wide player who can liberate Son to be used more centrally more frequently.

Speaking on Spurs' future business to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports' Bridge verified the club's line of thinking:

"Tottenham are keen to increase their homegrown quota. There might be potential for looking at a right-back if Emerson Royal was to leave, but that's not happening at the moment, and "Tottenham's key target this summer is a versatile forward who can play across the front three. That is where I feel the bulk of the money will be spent now, after the purchases of Bergvall and Archie Gray."

A single concrete name is yet to emerge in regard to forward links, although several players have been mooted. Spurs have been suggested as one of the sides interested in Brentford's Ivan Toney, and could make a low-ball offer for the striker, although the mercurial number nine wouldn't fit the versatile mould the club are looking for.

Elsewhere, both Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto have been linked in a sensational £128 million double swoop, with both players having spent time in various forward roles.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Eze Neto Toney Appearances 27 20 17 Goals 11 2 4 Assists 4 9 2 Shots Per 90 3.59 2.14 3.17 Expected Goals Per 90 0.4 0.21 0.37 Key Passes Per 90 2.37 2.26 0.75 Expected Assists Per 90 0.25 0.22 0.09 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.03 2.2 0.62

Spurs Could Still Sign a Midfielder

Hojbjerg has left the club

Despite Bridge suggesting that acquiring a versatile forward is Tottenham's top priority in the market, Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT last week that a midfield signing is still a possibility. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completing a loan switch to Marseille, Postecoglou's midfield department is beginning to look short on numbers.

The likes of Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr impressed in patches last season, but the Australian head coach may be eager to find more of a staple midfield option. Eze could be a signing who covers both the midfield and forward areas, although Scott McTominay may represent the more idealistic midfield signing, with the Manchester United man heavily linked with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

