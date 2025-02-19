Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to beat other European clubs to the signing of former Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes in the coming months, with the Lille star set to run down his contract at the French club - with suggestions that the north London outfit are 'pushing hard' to land the diminutive playmaker.

Spurs have had a tumultuous season in the Premier League, but with their injured stars returning to action, a top-half finish is still not out of the picture - sitting just eight points behind 10th-placed Brighton. And, if they can finish valiantly, it will give them confidence to pick up recruits at the end of the season - with Gomes being touted for a move to the capital, given that Daniel Levy 'personally wants him'.

Report: Tottenham 'Pushing Hard' for Angel Gomes Signature

The north London club are keen on bolstering their squad

The report from TBR Football states that Tottenham are stepping up their efforts to sign Gomes on a free transfer in the summer, with Ange Postecoglou keen on bolstering his creativity in midfield.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =15th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =4th Through Balls Per Game 0.2 1st Match rating 6.52 20th

Gomes earned his first four caps for England at the start of the season under Lee Carsley, having had success through the former Three Lions boss at under-21 level - and since then, he's excelled in Ligue 1, which has led to him being called 'phenomenal' by journalist Alex Turk.

Having been on Tottenham's radar for some time - with the club having kept tabs on him since October - he will be out of contract in the summer at Lille, and he is already attracting interest from plenty of European sides in the process. But Tottenham are now 'pushing hard' to land Gomes, having been in talks with him over the winter months alongside Jonathan David, even though they were unsuccessful in their endeavours.

The report states that Gomes is also being chased by Barcelona, though he is considering his options and a return to the Premier League is possible, having left the country almost five years ago to join the French club, which included a loan deal at Boavista.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes made 10 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.

Tottenham have made an offer to Gomes to get him to move to north London, and though former club Manchester United and West Ham United have also made their interest known, Postecoglou will be hopeful of landing him to add to his young midfield ranks that include the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.