Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori, but a deal is hard to pull off due to Juventus' interest.

Calafiori has been crucial in Bologna's strong season, which has tipped him for a potential move to Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou is building strong foundations at Tottenham, aiming for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori in the summer window - though it could be a hard deal to pull off, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

A strong first season for Ange Postecoglou has given the Australian gaffer the foundations to build upon for the future, which he seems set to go through with in the summer window, as more incomings are expected in north London. A defender looks to be on the list - though it could be someone else other than Calafiori, who Romano describes as being a tough deal to pull off.

Riccardo Calafiori: Lowdown and Transfer Latest

Calafiori has been transformed by Thiago Motta at Bologna

Calafiori is a 21-year-old centre-back who plays for Italian club Bologna, who have a surprise addition to the Champions League race in Serie A this season.

Having grown up in the Roma academy, he was soon sold to Swiss side Basel on a permanent deal in the summer of 2022, but after just a year of impressing in the Swiss Pro League, it wasn’t long before a return to Italy beckoned. This time under modern-thinking coach Thiago Motta at Bologna and having switched to a centre-back role, he’s been part of a young squad that have been the surprise package in Serie A this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham didn't qualify for a European competition for the first time since 2009-10 at the end of last season after finishing eighth

Bologna currently sit in fourth place in the league table with four games to go. There is a real chance that they will play in the Champions League next season and Calafiori - described as an "aerial monster" by journalist Ben Mattinson - has been a huge part of that which has seen him emerge as a Tottenham target.

The north London outfit have been touted to make a £21million move for the youngster, according to TEAMtalk - but whilst there appears to be an interest in his signature, Fabrizio Romano claims that the deal will be hard to complete amid Juventus’ interest.

Romano: "It's Not Going to Be Easy For Tottenham"

Tottenham are seemingly looking to bolster their backline in the summer

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano claimed that Juventus had him as a top target to add to their backline, which could see Tottenham struggle - though he admitted that Tottenham's strong connections with Italian football following the signings of Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario could hold power. He said:

“At the moment in terms of names, I’m not aware of anything. Calafiori is a top target for Juventus, so I’m not sure it’s going to be easy for Tottenham. “But they have good connections with Italian football, we know that. So let’s see about it - at the moment, it’s still not something concrete or advanced yet.”

Tottenham's Chances of Qualifying For Champions League

A top-four finish would be a huge success for Ange Postecoglou

Many had their doubts over Tottenham in the summer when Postecoglou was appointed; a relatively unproven manager, who despite winning five of six possible domestic trophies with Celtic in his spell in Scotland, had never managed in a major league before.

He has taken his chance with the additions of James Maddison, Micky Van de Ven, Vicario and more - and his side still have a real chance of qualifying for the Champions League with little under a quarter of the season left to play.

Whilst they still have Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to play in the league, there is a confidence that even with European football the club can improve under the Australian - and they only need to pick up a minimum of three wins from their remaining games to secure a first continental campaign under Postecoglou.

The only team halting them will be Aston Villa, who are six points ahead in fourth, but having played two more games than Tottenham, Spurs can draw level if they win their games in hand - setting up a straight shoot-out to enter Europe's most prestigious competition as it changes format next season.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham 'Could Block Summer Exits' for Parrott and Skipp Tottenham Hotspur will seriously consider stopping Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp leaving during the fast-approaching transfer window

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-04-24.