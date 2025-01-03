Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen, although they face competition from Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen, according to Football Insider.

It's been a difficult season for Ange Postecoglou's Spurs amid the club's defensive injury crisis. The North Londoners' first-choice central defensive duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been sidelined with injuries, while Ben Davies has also been dealing with fitness problems.

Postecoglou looks set to be backed in the market this month to rectify his side's defensive troubles. AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori has been linked with a return to the Premier League, but Spurs also have Kristensen on their shortlist.

Tottenham Eye Kristensen

The Dane Could Help Postecoglou Fix Defensive Curse

Kristensen is an in-demand young Danish defender who could be on the move in the January transfer window. His fine form in Serie A has earned him a call-up to Denmark's U21 international team, earning 11 caps.

However, Tottenham might be cautious over Kristensen's injury record as he sat out six games earlier this season with a calf problem. If the Lilywhites are to dip into the market for a new centre-back, they will likely make playing availability one of their target's main requirements.

Kristensen is a celebrated young talent, though, and Spurs face a fight for the 6ft6in defender who joined Udinese from Danish outfit Aarhus in September 2023. Leicester also like the look of him, and he could be an option to help strengthen Ruud van Nistelrooy's relegation-battling defence at the King Power.

Thomas Kristensen Serie A Stats (2024-2025) Appearances 7 Duels Contested 47 Tackles Made 6 Aerial Duels Contested (won) 22 (15) Aerial Duel Success (%) 68.18 Ground Duels Contested (won) 15 (6) Ground Duel Success (%) 40 Clearances 19 Interceptions 3 Blocked Shots 4

Udinese have slapped a £16.5 million price tag on the Dane amid growing interest in his services. Tottenham scouts are believed to have watched him in action in his club's 2-1 win over Fiorentina (December 23).

Kristensen impressed in that game, making five clearances and winning two of three ground duels. His potential arrival in North London could coincide with the end of Radu Dragusin's nightmare spell with the Lilywhites. The £27 million-rated Romanian hasn't lived up to expectations, and his future is uncertain.

All stats courtesy of Squawka- correct as of 03/01/2025.