Tottenham have been in contact with a number of defensive targets, amid suspicions of a "serious injury" to Radu Dragusin, Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Having already missed Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for significant portions of the season, Ange Postecoglou has been forced to devise makeshift solutions amid the injury crisis, often fielding the likes of Archie Gray and Djed Spence out of position. Now, with the setback to Dragusin, the club have until the transfer window deadline on Monday to devise a solution.

Romano: Spurs 'Speaking to Several Centre-Backs' Amid Injury Crisis

They have shortlisted a few targets

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano admitted that an upcoming update in regard to Dragusin's injury may not be the sweetest of news to Spurs fans. He said:

"There are several things they have to consider. But they're speaking to several centre backs because there is the injury of Radu Dragusin. What I'm hearing is that it is a serious injury. Then let's wait for a club statement to understand the extent of the injury. But I'm told that it's a serious one."

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Romano noted there were three options on Tottenham's shortlist, one of them being AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori. However, though negotiations were progressing between clubs, the player has purportedly shut the door on a move to the North Londoners, according to Sky Italy.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender, Axel Disasi, is another target for the position. Spurs have reportedly made contact with the 26-year-old over a potential transfer, though the player has already "agreed personal terms" with Aston Villa which could cause complications.

Axel Disasi's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 6 Minutes Played 364 Goals 1 Progressive Passes per 90 4.0 Passes Completion (%) 90.8 Tackles Won per 90 1.0 Interceptions per 90 0.5 Clearances per 90 2.75 Aerials Won (%) 71.4

Elsewhere, Tottenham are contemplating a late move for Lyon talent, Rayan Cherki, who could be available for transfer at a fee in the region of £20 million, as revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/02/2025