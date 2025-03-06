Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Lilywhites are reportedly among several Premier League and European clubs interested in the Senegalese starlet, alongside Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Camara has impressed scouts with his performances in Ligue 1 and is expected to attract significant interest after the season, with Monaco open to his departure for around €50m (£42m).

Several top clubs view the 21-year-old as a tempting investment, given his emergence as one of Africa’s most promising talents in recent years.

Spurs Eyeing Lamine Camara

Among European clubs interested

According to CaughtOffside, Camara has been heavily scouted by top European sides, and Tottenham are now set to step up their interest in the player.

The Lilywhites remain ones to watch in the race for the midfielder, who could arrive alongside Lille star Angel Gomes this summer.

Camara, praised as ‘excellent’, is a natural all-rounder in the middle of the park, comfortable as a defensive midfielder but also capable of playing in a more advanced role.

The Senegal international joined Monaco from Metz last summer and is under contract until June 2029.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Camara has scored two goals and provided six assists in 31 appearances for Monaco this season.

Tottenham are preparing for a busy summer under Ange Postecoglou and are also expected to target reinforcements at centre-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the North Londoners may revisit their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after seeing a £70m bid rejected for the England international in January.

Lamine Camara's Monaco Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 6 Goal-creating actions 10 Pass completion % 83.0 Minutes played 1,384

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-03-25.